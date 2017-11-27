Up to 40% off Wacom tablets in huge Cyber Monday deal

It's Cyber Monday and we're seeing amazing deals for designers and illustrators everywhere – not least from Wacom, which has smashed the 35% savings we saw over Black Friday with an incredible set of new Cyber Monday deals.

We’ve got them all here, below – and to sweeten the deal, all purchases from Wacom's stores above £50/$50 get free shipping. And for the best deals on any of your favourite Wacom products that aren’t included in today’s announcement, don’t forget to check our round-up of the best cheap Wacom Cyber Monday deals.

So what’s up for grabs? First up, our biggest Wacom UK deals – or jump here for the best US Wacom deals...

Best US Wacom tablet Cyber Monday deals

Wacom Cintiq 27QHD refurbished: $1,679.95 (was $2,799.95)

Save $1,120 - The crazy Cyber Monday discounts keep coming on refurbished Wacom tablets, so here's another one on this 27-inch widescreen beast. It offers the highest resolution of all Cintiqs, and supports multi-touch gestures in Photoshop and Illustrator and other creative apps. Its fold-out legs angle it at 20 degrees for easier sketching, too. Get it now before it sells out.

Wacom Intuos Pro (large): $399 (was $499.95)

Save $100 - This Amazon discount gets you the excellent Wacom Intuos Pro at an affordable price. This is an utterly fantastic drawing tablet, so if you've been thinking of getting a Wacom, there's no better time to go for it. There's also $50 off the small or medium versions on the same page, so save now while you can.

Wacom MobileStudio Pro 13 refurbished: $1,499.95 (was $1,999.95)

Save $500 off this Intel Core i7 512GB 13.3-inch Wacom tablet. This Black Friday/Cyber Monday special offer sees the digital artists' favourite tools getting a huge discount off a Wacom-approved refurbished model, complete with 1-year warranty. This offer includes the Pro Pen 2 and replacement nibs, so grab it today and start creating.

Wacom Bamboo Spark + Tablet Sleeve: $79.95 (was $129.95)

Save: $50 – If you don't fancy a refurbished model, and just want a beginner-level Wacom tablet, this Amazon deal on the older CDS600P version of the Bamboo Spark is $20 better than the best Black Friday deal we saw. It comes with a tablet sleeve thrown in, too, so check out this unbeatable deal before it goes.

And if these Wacom deals sell out or end, then check out the prices below to find a deal on a range of different Wacom tablets – our handy tool scours the major outlets to bring you the best advertised prices from major retailers.

Also, our Best Wacom tablet Cyber Monday deals 2017 post also has plenty of great offers to keep you entertained. Happy shopping…

