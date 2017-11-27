Up to 40% off Wacom tablets in huge Cyber Monday deal

It's Cyber Monday and we're seeing amazing deals for designers and illustrators everywhere – not least from Wacom, which has smashed the 35% savings we saw over Black Friday with an incredible set of new Cyber Monday deals.
We’ve got them all here, below – and to sweeten the deal, all purchases from Wacom's stores above £50/$50 get free shipping. And for the best deals on any of your favourite Wacom products that aren’t included in today’s announcement, don’t forget to check our round-up of the best cheap Wacom Cyber Monday deals.
So what’s up for grabs? First up, our biggest Wacom UK deals – or jump here for the best US Wacom deals...
Wacom Cintiq 27QHD with touchscreen: £1,549.99 (was £2,199.99)
Save £650 - Amazon has unbelievably slashed the cost of Wacom's incredible Cintiq 27QHD interactive pen display to just £1,549.99. This is the biggest saving on a Wacom we've seen – bigger than Black Friday and likely the best we'll see full stop. Don't miss out.
Wacom Cintiq 27QHD: £1,749.99 (was £2,099.99)
Save £350 - Wacom has knocked £350 off the price of this Cintiq 27QHD Creative Pen Display. It also comes with a free three-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud (all apps), which makes this a Cyber Monday deal worth looking at.
Wacom Cintiq 27QHD Creative Pen Display refurbished: £1,429.99 (was £2,099.99)
Save £670 - This refurbished Cintiq 27QHD is even cheaper at just £1,429.99, which is an absolute steal for such a fantastic piece of drawing kit with a Pro Pen included. See this deal now.
Wacom MobileStudio Pro 13 (i7): £2,360.99 (was £2,445.96)
Save £84 - Wacom’s also cut £84 off the 13-inch version of its flagship tablet PC, the MobileStudio. Aimed at creative professionals, the pen computer delivers power and flexibility – and it’s pretty portable too.
Best US Wacom tablet Cyber Monday deals
Wacom Cintiq Companion 2 512GB refurbished: $1,920 (was $3,200)
Save $1,280 - This is a phenomenal saving on the Wacom Cintiq Companion 2. It’s a refurbished model, so there may be signs of wear - but it’s been carefully inspected by Wacom, and do you really care when you’re saving well over $1,000?
Wacom Cintiq 27QHD refurbished: $1,679.95 (was $2,799.95)
Save $1,120 - The crazy Cyber Monday discounts keep coming on refurbished Wacom tablets, so here's another one on this 27-inch widescreen beast. It offers the highest resolution of all Cintiqs, and supports multi-touch gestures in Photoshop and Illustrator and other creative apps. Its fold-out legs angle it at 20 degrees for easier sketching, too. Get it now before it sells out.
Wacom Intuos Pro (large): $399 (was $499.95)
Save $100 - This Amazon discount gets you the excellent Wacom Intuos Pro at an affordable price. This is an utterly fantastic drawing tablet, so if you've been thinking of getting a Wacom, there's no better time to go for it. There's also $50 off the small or medium versions on the same page, so save now while you can.
Wacom MobileStudio Pro 13 refurbished: $1,499.95 (was $1,999.95)
Save $500 off this Intel Core i7 512GB 13.3-inch Wacom tablet. This Black Friday/Cyber Monday special offer sees the digital artists' favourite tools getting a huge discount off a Wacom-approved refurbished model, complete with 1-year warranty. This offer includes the Pro Pen 2 and replacement nibs, so grab it today and start creating.
Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 refurbished: $1,799.95 (was $2,399.95)
Save $600 on this refurbished Intel Core i7 512GB SSD model of Wacom's premium drawing tablet. The 15.6-inch pen tablet packs in excellent touchscreen controls, impressive computing power and superior colour quality for your digital drawing and creative needs. Get it now, with the Wacom Pro Pen 2 included.
Wacom Cintiq 22HD touch refurbished: $1,199.95 (was $1,999.95)
Save $800 on this 21.5-inch Wacom pen display with multi-touch and pen support. Featuring touch strips that can be customised to control up to four application-specific functions such as brush size, zooming, scrolling and on-screen canvas rotation, you won't believe how productive you can be. Get this Contiq 22HD with a battery-free Grip Pen and adjustable display stand included.
Wacom Bamboo Spark + Tablet Sleeve: $79.95 (was $129.95)
Save: $50 – If you don't fancy a refurbished model, and just want a beginner-level Wacom tablet, this Amazon deal on the older CDS600P version of the Bamboo Spark is $20 better than the best Black Friday deal we saw. It comes with a tablet sleeve thrown in, too, so check out this unbeatable deal before it goes.
