Rejected early drafts of iconic movie posters

The likes of Pulp Fiction, Batman and A Clockwork Orange all feature iconic poster designs

Classic movie posters for the likes of Pulp Fiction, A Clockwork Orange and Batman have become as iconic as the films themselves. But hitting the right buttons in terms of everything from illustration to logo design and typography isn't easy. And there are usually many, many attempts on the way to the perfect design.

These rejected drafts give us a rare glimpse into the process of designing movie posters, which see some titles going through 20 to 30 versions before a final design is chosen.

They were mainly designed by veteran graphic designer Bill Gold, an artist who worked for Warner Brothers for over 70 years, creating over 2,000 posters for movies of every genre. Whether or not you feel these drafts would have worked, seeing these unpublished creations offers a fascinating insight into the movie poster process...

