AI filmmaking is now a thing, and it's enabling creatives to share their ideas in new ways and with higher fidelity than ever before. As technology like Seedance gets into the hands of writers and directors, AI films are becoming more polished and watchable. New film CATACOMBS from filmmaker Kévin Mendiboure is one of those projects that may use AI to get the images up on screen, but like Kavan Cardoza's The Chronicles of Bone before it, making this movie has one foot firmly in old-fashioned filmmaking techniques and artistry.

CATACOMBS starts with a script, pre-production and prop creation, but rather than turn to film, Mendiboure begins prompting. As he says below in my interview, "The most important part of making a movie, AI or not, is the script. The camera or the AI is just a tool. The magic only happens when you have a good story to tell".

He adds: "From my perspective, AI will not replace cinema; I see it as a new creative category, the same way CGI was a new category when Toy Story arrived."

Read insights on AI filmmaking and getting started in film, or catch up with what others have to say, in my interviews with Wonder Studio's Justin Hackney and Autodesk Flow Studio's Nikola Todorovic.

(Image credit: Kévin Mendiboure)

CB: What made you decide to build an entire short film using generative AI? Kévin Mendiboure: I wrote the CATACOMBES concept 10 years ago, when I was developing ideas for my feature film The Follower, which I directed in 2017. The main problem was that the concept was far too expensive, and I had no producers willing to back it. In France, sci-fi horror is not particularly welcome; producers tend to prefer comedies and social dramas. Not really my genre. From early 2023, I started learning AI tools, beginning with ChatGPT and then image generators like Midjourney. The possibilities were immediately impressive. Between 2023 and late 2025, I tested many AI video generators, but none convinced me; the results were too fake, too plastic, not live-action enough. Even Veo 3 by Google came close but still didn't feel right. Then on April 10th, 2026, I saw a video that changed everything for me: Zephyr. It was the first full AI original series produced by Higgsfield using Seedance 2. That was the quality I had been looking for during three years of learning: it genuinely looked like live-action footage. I decided that same day to rewrite CATACOMBES as a short film and test the technology. I loved every part of the process.

CB: How did you approach maintaining emotional performance and character consistency, given that everything is AI-generated? KM: The most important part of making a movie, AI or not, is the script. The camera or the AI is just a tool. The magic only happens when you have a good story to tell. When I worked on CATACOMBES, I wrote every line of dialogue with a distinct personality for each character. My goal was simple: you should be able to guess who is speaking without reading the character names. When that works in a script, you're on the right track. Regarding consistency, working with AI requires creating character sheets and reference images for each character showing different angles: front, back, profile, close-up, with their costume and any important visual details. When a character changes during the story (for example, when François, Kane and ARES-7 are injured and covered in alien substances), you need to update all the character sheets before continuing with the next sequences.