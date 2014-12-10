Affinity Designer is number 2 Mac app of 2014

Apple has published its 'Best of 2014' Mac App Store list, and there's a surprise for users of design software.

Although only being released just over two months ago, Serif's rival to Adobe Illustrator, Affinity Designer, has beaten around 20,000 other apps to be awarded runner-up App of the Year in the Mac App Store.

The first prize was taken by productivity app Notability.

Affinity Designer is a subscription-free alternative to Adobe Illustrator

To celebrate, Serif, the company behind Affinity Designer, is dropping its price with immediate effect. The software is being discounted by 20 per cent for as long as the Best of 2014 banner feature runs on the Mac App Store.

This brings the price down to £27.99/€35.99/$39.99.

"After research into what creative professionals wanted and around four years' of hard work on innovative code, we’ve been thrilled by the reception from professional designers and the number of five-star reviews we’ve received," says Ashley Hewson, Serif’s managing director.

The software will be available at a discount for an undisclosed period

"Now to be recognised by Apple as one of its favourite apps of the year, runner up for Best App of 2014, is simply amazing - maybe even topping being Editor’s Choice on launch day," he adds.

Like this? Read these!