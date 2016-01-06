All the top design trends you need to know in 2016

Love or loathe them, new design trends emerge, evolve and expire every year. As a creative professional or hobbyist, it helps to have a handle on the aesthetics that will define the coming months – if only to stay one step ahead.

Trends work best when they're manipulated in new contexts to produce original creative. Whether you're interested in using the predictions here to push your work further, or simply want to know what to avoid, here are the most exciting design movements happening across six core creative disciplines.

Brands will increasingly offer more immersive customer experiences, like the Ikea billboard that was converted into a climbing wall

Today's consumers expect to be able to interact with brands, demanding new products and services – and becoming a more active part of the conversation.

With brands and branding techniques changing to reflect this, here's what we're tipping to be the biggest trends in branding design for 2016.

Last year saw some big companies redesign their logos

There might not be one single recipe on how to design the perfect logo, but you'll be able to create a cutting-edge logo with these seven rising logo trends for 2016.

Kampo Lounge by Studio ID shows industrial pastels in use

Studies have shown that up to 90 per cent of snap judgments made about products can be based on colour alone, so choosing the right one can be crucial – which means you need to know 2016's top colour trends, whether you use them or not.

Marketplaces are springing up for Material Design, crossing the mobile/desktop barrier

Now, more than ever before, the web is a playground for designers to push the boundaries of what is possible, experimenting with novel user interfaces, and leveraging the power of all the possibilities in creative, exciting ways. Here, we round up the hottest web design trends set to dominate 2016.

10 trends, accompanied with explanations on why these developments are gaining popularity

2016 looks like it will be the year of more full-width images, split-screen layouts and monochromatic colours, amongst others. Find out which UX trends will be staying and which new ones are being introduced, with these 10 predicitions.

Chat as Interface will change customer behaviour

Tom Moran, Gary Glozier and Sion Evans of TH_NK reveal their predictions for the tech trends that will change web design over the coming year.

