I've been doing this a long time, so I know the tiny fluctuations in price applied across the Switch range. And I like to think I know what will happen during Black Friday. But Target has just blown everything out of the water by slashing a new OLED bundle deal down to about $20 lower than I've ever seen a standalone console on sale for – get the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe OLED bundle for $275.99 right now. That's a real-terms saving of $144.

Let's break it down. The console itself is usually $349, which is the RRP of the bundle – that bundle would normally get you 79.98 of added value in the form of the Mario Kart 8 game AND and 12 months of Switch online direct from Nintendo.

In the UK? There's a record-low price on the Nintendo Switch OLED console, it's just £224 at OnBy.

Check out our Nintendo Black Friday live blog for more deals.

Nintendo Mario Kart 8 OLED Deluxe Bundle: was US$349 now US$275 at Target Save $144 overall: Nintendo launched this bundle this year at $349, which gave you $79.98 of added value in the form of the download of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online membership. Target has now crashed this price by $75! So you can get the bundle for lower than we've ever seen the console go for alone. Also included are two White Joy-Con controllers and, of course, it has that glorious 7-inch OLED screen. Price history: We've only seen the OLED console retail for $299.99 in the US (lower for imported models but not as low as this deal!) Price check: $349.99 at Amazon

Still not what you want? See the deals we've found below: