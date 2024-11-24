This Nintendo Switch bundle deal just changed everything! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe plus OLED console for just $275 ahead of Black Friday

Target's bundle is far cheaper than I've ever seen a standalone console.

Nintendo Switch Oled console deal
(Image credit: Nintendo)

I've been doing this a long time, so I know the tiny fluctuations in price applied across the Switch range. And I like to think I know what will happen during Black Friday. But Target has just blown everything out of the water by slashing a new OLED bundle deal down to about $20 lower than I've ever seen a standalone console on sale for – get the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe OLED bundle for $275.99 right now. That's a real-terms saving of $144.

Let's break it down. The console itself is usually $349, which is the RRP of the bundle – that bundle would normally get you 79.98 of added value in the form of the Mario Kart 8 game AND and 12 months of Switch online direct from Nintendo.

Nintendo Mario Kart 8 OLED Deluxe Bundle
Nintendo Mario Kart 8 OLED Deluxe Bundle: was US$349 now US$275 at Target

Save $144 overall: Nintendo launched this bundle this year at $349, which gave you $79.98 of added value in the form of the download of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Target has now crashed this price by $75! So you can get the bundle for lower than we've ever seen the console go for alone. Also included are two White Joy-Con controllers and, of course, it has that glorious 7-inch OLED screen.

Price history: We've only seen the OLED console retail for $299.99 in the US (lower for imported models but not as low as this deal!)

Price check: $349.99 at Amazon

Nintendo Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Price crash!
Nintendo Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: was US$299.99 now US$224.99 at Target

As above but without the OLED console, replacing it with the non-OLED original. This is a great price if you don't mind not having the shiniest version of the Switch console.

Price check: $299.99 at Amazon

