Topics

ImagineFX issue 149 resources

By  

Download all the assets you need to accompany issue 149 of ImagineFX.

Workshop files

Learn new manga colouring skills
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Download custom brushes

Create a comic page in Clip Studio Paint
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Download custom brushes

Boost your concept art techniques
Download custom brushes

Paint iconic Ghost in the Shell art
Download custom brushes

Edit Rebelle's brushes and canvas
Download custom brushes

Techniques for painting the head
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Q&A files

Learn to paint organically
Watch video on YouTube

 Training video sample

Download a clip from Izzy Medrano’s instructional video, The Lighting Game, or watch it on YouTube

See more articles

Topics

Inspiration

Related articles