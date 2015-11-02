Topics

ImagineFX 154 issue resources

By () ImagineFX  

Download all the assets you need to accompany issue 154 of ImagineFX.

Workshop files

Paint colourful animation art
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Download brushes

Sharpen your vis dev skills
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Download brushes

Create a strong mood and story
Download brushes

Cinematic sci-fi painting in oils
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Q&A files

Cartoonish-looking hair
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Animate bubbles in water
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Lip-sync advice
Download animated GIF

Training review

Download a clip from James Gurney's instructional video, Flower Painting in the Wild, or watch the clip on YouTube.

See more ImagineFX articles

Related articles