Apple's most infamous design crime is still infuriating users

By Daniel Piper
published

Not so magic.

The two, black and white, Apple Magic Mouse options.
(Image credit: Future)

If there's one company known for its design nous, it's Apple. From the iPhone to the iPad, everything just works. Well, almost everything. Curpertino's finest has been known to make the odd design mistake – but none seem to infuriate the internet quite as much as the Magic Mouse 2's mind-bogglingly poor charging solution (solution being a strong word).

It's a typically sleek-looking Apple peripheral, and even made our best mouse for Mac list. But as soon as you need to charge it, the product instantly becomes useless. In possibly Apple's most mind-boggling design decision ever, it placed the lightning port on the bottom of the mouse, rendering it utterly unusable while being charged. And judging by the endless torrent of tweets about it, this one trips up Apple users every single day. Once again it's at the top of Reddit's MildyInfuriating page, and daily tweets continue to bemoan the inelegant design.

Apple Magic Mouse 2

A completely logical place for a charging port, no? (Image credit: Apple)
Yep, it's one of the most infuriating design quirks ever – and as any Magic Mouse users will attest, this thing always manages to run out of battery just as you're making headway on an incredibly important and time-sensitive task. Just search 'worst Apple design' on Twitter, and you'll be met with countless photos of upside-down Magic Mice.

There's no denying that the Magic Mouse 2 is a case of form over function – but hey, at least it looks good. While that's the case with most of its products, Apple has let out a few aesthetic monstrosities over the years, from the iPhone 6 Smart Battery Case to the 2003 iMac Keyboard. Here are the 10 most beautiful Apple products – and the 5 ugliest. And be sure to check out our best MacBook Pro deals below – with a massive, built-in trackpad, a separate mouse is very much an optional extra.

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

