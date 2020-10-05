Become a more well-rounded digital artist

Whether you studied digital design at school or recently switched gears in your career and want to head in a new direction, this program will assist you in getting your creative juices flowing. The Complete Digital Creativity & Book Writing Bundle teaches you about everything from animation to editing and more, so you can become a better, more well-rounded digital artist.

This five-course bundle is led by bestselling author Sean Thompson and will cover a variety of different areas to get your artist's brain moving. Want to upgrade your kit? See our list of the best digital art software for creatives.

Make your content more alive

For starters, you'll get 10 lessons in one hour of content covering essential information for creating digital art with your Mac using public domain assets. You'll learn scene and setting creation, adding vector graphics in Keynote, filming and editing in post-production, and adding sound effects, backgrounds, and transitions. It can help you get a sense of how to go from amateur to pro.

There are 24 lectures that dive into ocean-themed digital art creation on your Mac in Keynote. This focused course guides you through creating backgrounds, animating stories, making your own images, and more. Then you can take things to the next level and study 22 lessons in animation. You'll go over the basics in Keynote and touch on other apps like iMovie and GarageBand. It's all about making your content more alive and these two courses will help you do just that!

Get another take on things with the course dedicated to creating visual stories of your life as vector graphics. You'll be making more advanced images, using Google Drawings and exporting them as an image, downloading safe fonts from the internet, and learning other simple editing techniques in iMovie. By the end, you'll know how to create full-blown animated stories with soundtracks and narrations.

And if all of this creativity inspires you to the point you'd like to put it into words, you'll enjoy the included course on how to publish your first book.

Starting from scratch or breaking out of a creativity rut isn't always easy, but with these five courses, you can achieve your artistic goals. You won't just learn about the skills it takes to be successful, but you'll also learn about yourself in the process. Get lifetime access to the Complete Digital Creativity & Book Writing Bundle for only $34.99.

Prices subject to change. Software is not included.

Read more: