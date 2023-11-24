I can't believe the iconic Herman Miller Aeron still has 25% off

By Georgia Coggan
published

Reduced to $956.25 direct from Herman Miller this Black Friday.

Herman Miller is a big deal in the world of ergonomic chairs, and this one is an absolute classic. It's been reduced by 25% to $956.25 at Herman Miller for a couple of weeks now, so I don't expect the sale to hang around for much longer after Black Friday. In short, I wouldn't want you to miss it.

It tops our list of the best Herman Miller chairs for a good reason – our deals editor and resident chairs expert gave it 4.5 stars when he reviewed it. It really is a design icon, and many have tried to copy it, without success (the quality is just never quite right).

You can get this cheaper from other third party retailers, but they've got dodgy reviews so I wouldn't trust them. And if you buy this one direct from Herman Miller you'll get an unbelievable warranty of 12 years (seriously), and you'll be able to customise it however you like. Check out our list of the best office chairs for back pain if you want to compare to other chairs.

Save $318.75: The Aeron has been a design icon since it was launched in 1994. It's not often that Herman Miller offers savings this big, so 25% off is a deal to grab. We should note that there are even bigger discounts available on Amazon, where you can find the Aeron for as cheap as $695.99 from third-party retailers, but it should be noted that these do not have the manufacturer's generous warranty, and some customer reviews on Amazon mention complaints about the chairs being poorly packaged.

