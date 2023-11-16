I'm a photographer, and these 4 camera phone deals just convinced me to upgrade

I'm a photographer so I have strong opinions on camera phones. But I've been tracking deals on camera phones ahead of Black Friday and I've just found four I think are worth serious consideration. In fact, some are downright mind-boggling. Firstly, there's a standout deal to be had at Verizon – get up to $1,000 off an iPhone 15 Pro AND get a free iPad or Apple Watch if you trade in any iPhone. That's a savings value of $1,700. Seriously. Below you'll find more details of that, and similarly brilliant deals on Samsung S23 Ultra, S22 Ultra and Google Pixel 8.

With AI soon to be playing a big part in how we can capture content with our phones, I was tempted to wait for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra before upgrading. But my mind could genuinely be changed by these deals. Three of these are in our best camera phones guide, and the other will be soon.

Get up to $1,000 off the Apple iPhone 15 Pro with trade-in at Verizon, plus free iPad or Apple Watch.

SAVE: $1,700 in value Is this a good deal?

This one is an unbelievable deal. With any iPhone trade-in on any model/condition, you can get up to $1,000 – effectively getting you the phone/plan for free. As well as that, you'll get a free titanium iPad or an Apple Watch Why should you buy it?

The iPhone 15 Pro might not be my first choice as an Android-enthusiast, but there's no denying that the iPhone 15 Pro is still a very powerful and capable device with benefits for creatives and tools to create great content. Key Features for photographers:

• 48MP Main camera

• Larger quad-pixel sensor

• Can shoot 48MP HEIF and Apple Raw

• 12MP 5x optical zoom

• Improved dynamic range

• USB-C (better connectivity) Unlocked? No

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB for $399.99 and discounted Galaxy Buds2 Pro/GalaxyWatch Pro

SAVE: Up to $800 off with eligible trade-in and up to $370 off accessories. Is this a good deal?

It is. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra prices tend to fluctuate now and again, but it typically retails at $1,199.99/£1,249 for the 256GB model. This deal cuts $800 off the price above when you trade in your old Samsung device – and the newer the trade-in device, the more trade-in credit you'll get. We've seen some great trade-in offers before but this is the best one. Why should you buy it?

When we reviewed this device, we loved that it was super fast, responsive, and has an amazing screen for streaming content. And then there's also the 200MP camera. If having a great camera is priority for you, we honestly don't think you can do better than this one. Key Features for photographers:

• 200MP main camera

• 12MP Ultra-wide camera

• Dynamic AMOLED display

• 10MP telephoto lenses (3x and 10x)

• S Pen stylus integration

• Large storage comes standard Unlocked? Yes

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB now only $799 at Amazon

SAVE: $200 (20%) Is this a good deal?

The Google Pixel 8 Pro was released only last month, so this $200 discount seems unusual and premature, but we're certainly not complaining. The RRP of the Pro model is $999, which in itself is a very reasonable price (more affordable than the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Galaxy S23 Ultra) to pay for a next-gen flagship camera phone. This the lowest we've seen the phone on sale for (rather than contract). Why should you buy it?

The Pixel 8 Pro is the very first phone to be equipped with generative AI image features and has some excellent benefits for photographers, such as the included Magic Editor photo software and a bright OLED display for viewing your media. It uses Google’s Tensor G3 chip, and makes use of advanced machine learning models too. Key Features for photographers:

• 50MP Main camera

• 48MP Ultrawide camera

• 5x Optical zoom

• Pro Photo mode options

• Video Night Sights feature

• Generative AI removal features

• 12GB of RAM for multitasking Unlocked? Yes

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB for $499 at Best Buy

SAVE: $700 ($19.45 per month) Is this a good deal?

Yes! The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a retail price of $1,199.99, so this deal saves you a mega $700. The catch is that the phone must be locked to Verizon and activated at the date of purchase. If you prefer to have the phone unlocked or wish to activate it later, it'll cost you $1,079.99 instead from Best Buy. You can also choose to pay monthly at a price of just $13.88 instead of $33.33 which is a steal. We've seen for sale outright (rather than on contract) at around the $699 mark but rarely much lower. Why should you buy it?

The Galaxy S22 Ultra may have been replaced by the mighty S23 Ultra model, but this handset still shines on its own as a fantastic camera phone option and worthy of the premium powerhouse title we gave it in our review. It's a little large, but the display is beautiful with a worthy Snapdragon chip. Key Features for photographers:

• 108MP main camera

• 12MP Ultra-wide lens

• Two telephoto cameras (10MP)

• 10x optical zoom

• 6.8-inch screen with a 2K resolution

• Comes with S-pen stylus

• Great in low-light situations Unlocked? No

