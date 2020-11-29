Listen up! Cyber Monday deal knocks $130 off top Samsung soundbar

Christmas is approaching, and this year that's likely to mean plenty of time being entertained indoors. That means it's worth getting your audiovisual kit on point. Luckily, there are some awesome deals on soundbars around, including this standout option – a Samsung All-in-One soundbar with built-in Alexa now just $199.99– that's a $130 saving!

Top Cyber Monday soundbar deals: US

Best deal Samsung HW-S60T Soundbar 2020: $329.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $130: With a built-in subwoofer and bluetooth music streaming, this soundbar gives a 3D immersive sound experience. It's got built-in Alexa, plus it's the 2020 model so you know it's totally up-to-date.

LG Soundbar: $279.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

Save $160: This is a 2.1-channel 300W soundbar system that comes with a 6-inch subwoofer for enhanced bass. It streams from devices via bluetooth and has a USB input as well. It also has a handy remote control.

Samsung HW-Q850T Soundbar: $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $300: Step things up with this Samsung Acoustic Beam Q Series sound bar, which has Bluetooth connectivity for streaming audio smoothly. It has 5.1.2 channels and Dolby Atmos/DTS:X. Plus, you get wireless rear speakers for more intense sound.

Sonos Beam Soundbar: $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Top Cyber Monday soundbar deals: UK

Sony HT-X8500 Soundbar: £350 £249 at Amazon

Save £101: With a Vertical Surround Engine (that delivers all around sound) and a built-in dual subwoofer, this Single Dolby Atmos soundbar has Bluetooth playback so you can stream from any device. View Deal

Panasonic SC-HTB600EBK Soundbar: £399 £319 at Amazon

Save £80: Get a home-theatre experience with this top-rated soundbar. Complete with Dolby sound and bluetooth connection you can stream from any device. You'll get a truly immersive sound with room-filling detailed effects. View Deal

