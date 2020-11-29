Get $360 off a Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover in rare Surface Pro Cyber Monday deal

There are some great Surface Pro Cyber Monday deals at the moment, including this cracking $360 off the Surface Pro 7 (2020) over at Best Buy, reducing the price from $959 to $599.

This great saving is on the 12.3-inch, Intel Core i3 model, with its 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD, not to mention a black Type Cover – which often reach up to $100 or more by themselves. All together, it's a great bundle deal, and ideal for all creative.

We've also picked out some other select Surface Pro 7 deals. If you want to get some deals on Surface Pro 6, and the Surface Laptop, head over to our Surface Pro Cyber Monday deals page. We've also got some great Black Friday Microsoft deals at the moment, and if you're looking for even more deals, head over to our Cyber Monday sales page which has everything from TVs to and drawing tablets.

Surface Pro 7 Black Friday deal: US

Today's best deal Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360: This 12.3-inch touch screen Surface Pro 7 comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It also comes with the Type Cover, which usually costs around $100 by itself. There are more savings if you want to upgrade, too.



Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover: $1,329 $899 at Best Buy

Save $430: This 12.3-inch has a more powerful Intel Core i5 processor, plus more RAM (8GB) and storage (256GB SSD). It comes with a Type Cover, and is the 2020 model. It's the biggest saving available right now.

Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover: $999 $799 at Walmart

Save $200: Again, this model is slightly more expensive than the star deal above, but with its Intel Core i5 processor, it's more powerful too. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Slim Pen: $144.99 $107.99 at Amazon

Save $37: Get your hands on a brand new pen that's light and thin, plus incredibly easy to control. The Surface Pen writes like pen on paper, it's tiltable and even has an eraser on the end of the pen to rub away your mistakes!View Deal

Surface Pro 7 Black Friday deals: UK

Surface Pro 7: £1,169 £899 at Amazon

Save £270: This 2019 edition of the Surface Pro 7 comes with a Intel 10th Gen Quad Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and Windows 10 Home – and a sizeable 27% off.

Surface Pro Type Cover: £140 £94 at Amazon

Save £46: For Black Friday Amazon is offering this ultra-slim Type Cover for £46 off. It serves as a cover and keyboard for your Surface Pro device, and its LED backlighting with large glass trackpad gives you precise control.



Surface Pen: £99.99 £58 at Amazon

Save £41: Use your new Surface Pro 7 to its fullest potential, with the official Microsoft Surface Pen. It's a perfect addition for all budding digital artists and note-takers, and there's currently a very tempting £41off.



Not seen what you're looking for? Here are some other great Surface Pro cyber Monday deals wherever you are in the world...

