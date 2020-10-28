Get lifetime access to learn a new language with Memrise

Knowing how to speak a foreign language is a useful skill to have. Whether you took second language in school and want to brush up on your skills or want to start from scratch and teach yourself how to speak, listen, and read, this lifetime subscription is for you. Memrise Language Learning gives you the tools you need to become confident in the language of your choice for only $99.99.

There are many benefits to learning another language. It can improve focus, brain function, and concentration. It allows for more professional opportunities and, of course, it helps immensely when travelling internationally. For more options, see our pick of top language learning apps.

An innovative approach to learning

Memrise has a three-step approach to learning that may help you learn better than you did back in high school or college. Instead of learning in a classroom where the pace may be too fast (or slow), this intuitive learning app adapts to each learner and creates a learning path that has just the right level of challenge. This way, you'll stay motivated and make progress faster.

You'll get to choose between 22 different languages and listen and learn tips from real locals. Memrise teaches you real-life words and phrases with naturally-voiced audio and video clips. With Memrise, you can set daily goals and reminders for when it's time to start learning. You can even join leaderboards to compete against other learners.

Originally $139, this lifetime subscription of Memrise is on sale for 28 per cent off today for just $99.99. Since you'll have the app forever, you can go back to it at any time you want and brush up your skills. Impress others with your newly acquired language and grab this deal while it's on sale.

Prices subject to change.

