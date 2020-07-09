Kickstart your digital design shop

If you're an artist, designer, or photographer that is looking to break into the online business world, you owe it to yourself to check out the Sellfy Online Store Builder. This comprehensive starter plan brings you everything you need to effortlessly design a digital storefront and sell your products or services from the comfort of your home (these brilliant web design tools will help, too).

Now available at over 70 per cent off, the Sellfy Online Store Builder: Starter Plan will assist in taking your online business to new heights. The software is an excellent tool for the creative that doesn't want to spend hours coding or dealing with complicated e-commerce platforms. With options to sell videos, ebooks, art, merchandise, subscriptions, services, files (such as PSDs), and so much more all from one place, you'll be able to get started on your next professional endeavour in just a few steps.

A one-stop shop solution for creators

Named a one-stop-shop solution for creators and used by fast-growing companies such as Forbes and TechCrunch, this intuitive and user-friendly software takes your services or products and helps you start selling in just a few minutes. Completely optimised and customisable to your specific aesthetic, Sellfy will set up your shop's layout, shopping cart features, payment options, discount codes, and more. You'll even be able to sell straight from social media platforms – giving you options that cater to the up and coming entrepreneur. Connect your storefront to an existing domain to amplify your brand and sell as many products as you'd like in your shop; the sky's the limit. You'll never have to worry about how many options you can house at once.

Not only will you be provided with a simple 'shoppable' website, but you'll also get the tools you need to help your business thrive. With built-in marketing and analytic tools aiding in the monitoring of your profits and learning where you can make improvements, you'll be able to track everything you sell. You'll see which products are best-sellers, and have the option to kick-off email marketing campaigns to gain more traction to your site. Send customers updates on current orders, or collect new subscribers and feature discounts so they can get to know your brand and its services. Best yet, you won't have to add in any other apps or plug-ins or have to pay extra, everything is included all in one place.

Originally priced at over $200, the Sellfy Online Store Builder: Starter Plan is currently on sale for only $59.99 (that's 73 per cent off). Launch your online store and start selling the products you've wanted to share with the world with this powerful yet straightforward digital solution.

Prices subject to change.

