Black Friday laptop deals live blog: all the best laptop deals this Black Friday

Welcome to the Black Friday laptop deals live blog on Creative Bloq. Laptop deals are already coming in thick and fast, and it's not even technically Black Friday yet! With the year's biggest discount event coming up (with several retailers having jumped in early with their sales events), we'll be keeping an eye out on the most exciting laptop deals to help you find the kit you need for your creative life (and maybe gaming life too) at the best price possible.

There are already some very enticing MacBook deals live, as well as deals on many exciting Windows laptops, including Dell, Asus, Microsoft Surface and more, with Razer gaming laptops (which also happen to be very capable machines for ambitious creatives due to their processing power and high-spec graphics cards) expected to be big players this Black Friday like every year.

Ahead of clicking on any deals, be it here or elsewhere, remember this golden rule: make sure the deal is actually worth it. It's common practice for retailers to hike prices and lower them as deals, and we will be doing our best to monitor and flag this too throughout the weekend.

Now, catch up on the best deals available right now, where to find the laptop you want in stock, and come back regularly over the weekend for more updated deals and discounts as new products are added to Black Friday sales.

Black Friday laptop deals: US

(opens in new tab) MSI Creator 17: Now $1,549, was $2,349 (save 37%) (opens in new tab)

The MSI Creator 17 is a creative powerhouse, with a 17.3" UHD 120Hz screen and claiming 100% AdobeRGB coverage. Inside you'll find an Intel Core i7-11800H, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVME SSD. This is the lowest price we've ever recorded for the MSI Creator 17, so can definitely recommend this deal.

Black Friday laptop deals: UK