Live
Black Friday laptop deals live blog: all the best laptop deals this Black Friday
Find the best Black Friday laptop deals in our live blog all weekend.
Welcome to the Black Friday laptop deals live blog on Creative Bloq. Laptop deals are already coming in thick and fast, and it's not even technically Black Friday yet! With the year's biggest discount event coming up (with several retailers having jumped in early with their sales events), we'll be keeping an eye out on the most exciting laptop deals to help you find the kit you need for your creative life (and maybe gaming life too) at the best price possible.
There are already some very enticing MacBook deals live, as well as deals on many exciting Windows laptops, including Dell, Asus, Microsoft Surface and more, with Razer gaming laptops (which also happen to be very capable machines for ambitious creatives due to their processing power and high-spec graphics cards) expected to be big players this Black Friday like every year.
Ahead of clicking on any deals, be it here or elsewhere, remember this golden rule: make sure the deal is actually worth it. It's common practice for retailers to hike prices and lower them as deals, and we will be doing our best to monitor and flag this too throughout the weekend.
Now, catch up on the best deals available right now, where to find the laptop you want in stock, and come back regularly over the weekend for more updated deals and discounts as new products are added to Black Friday sales.
Black Friday laptop deals: US
- Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED:
$2,299.99$1,849.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- ASUS ROG Strix G15:
$1,499$1,349 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Asus ROG Strix Scar 15:
$1,799.99$1,599 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- MSI Creator 17 Professional: Save $800 –
$2,349$1,399 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Dell G15 5520 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop:
$1,399.99$874 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo Legion 5 16-inch:
$1,298.97$1,099 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Razer Book 13:
$1,999.99$1,449.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Razer Blade 17: $2,799.99 $1,999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops: Save up to $500 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)
MSI Creator 17: Now $1,549, was $2,349 (save 37%) (opens in new tab)
The MSI Creator 17 is a creative powerhouse, with a 17.3" UHD 120Hz screen and claiming 100% AdobeRGB coverage. Inside you'll find an Intel Core i7-11800H, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVME SSD. This is the lowest price we've ever recorded for the MSI Creator 17, so can definitely recommend this deal.
Black Friday laptop deals: UK
- Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020): Save 18% –
£999£817.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Dell Inspiron 3511 15.6-inch:
£579£499 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Microsoft Laptop Studio (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD):
£1,449£1,199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (Intel i7, 16GB RAM):
£1,649£1,200 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2: Save 21% –
£629£499 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo:
£1,999£1,499 at Currys (opens in new tab)
- ASUS Vivobook 16X:
£849.99£649.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- ASUS Zenbook Flip 14 OLED:
£1,481.94£1,099.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- ASUS Zenbook Flip S13: Save 44% –
£1,599.99£899.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Dell XPS 13 9315:
£1,549£1,349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Razer Blade 17: Save £1,097.76 –
£3,796.76£2,699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Currys: Save up to £500 on Dell, HP, Microsoft and ASUS laptops (opens in new tab)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD):
£1,649 £1,167.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Microsoft Laptop 4 has been superseded by the Laptop 5, so is now healthily discounted. The Intel 11th Gen i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD version is a cool £452 off on Amazon this Black Friday. We reviewed it (opens in new tab)recently, and that test along with this, the lowest price we've seen for it, means this is one of the best laptop deals this Black Friday.
LIGHT THE GAMING LAPTOP BLACK FRIDAY DEAL BEACONS.
ASUS makes some good gaming laptops. One of the rather more impressive ones is the popular ASUS ROG Strix G15, which has a 300Hz Full HD screen, the lightning-fast NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD, all running on the battery-life-friendly Intel Core i9 12900H processor. It's currently $200 off on Amazon US, now $1,599.99, down from $1,799.99 (opens in new tab). Like most good gaming laptops, this one is a great option for ambitious creatives, thanks to the fast graphics card and ample RAM. This is close to, but not quite, the lowest price we've recorded for this laptop, so we'll be sure to let you know if this one goes any lower over the weekend.
One of the best places for early Apple Black Friday deals on Apple products this morning seems to be B&H Photo & Video (opens in new tab), where you can find MacBooks for up to $500 off. One of these offers is on the popular MacBook Air (M1, 2020), and the Gold model is $250 off right now, down to $999 (was $1,249) (opens in new tab). The MacBook Air is a sleek and powerful laptop, and I personally love the Gold one, so if you don't mind the little extra attention you'll get, this is a very nice deal to go for.
Dear UK readers, the skies may be grey and dull, but this early Black Friday deal from Currys is hot and shiny! ASUS Zenbooks have become one of creatives' laptops of choice, thanks to their excellent OLED screens and outstanding processing power. And now the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo is a cool £500 off at Currys, now £1,499, down from £1,999 (opens in new tab). It's one of our favourite pro laptops, and even though the graphics card is 'only' an Intel Iris Xe, it's still a fantastic piece of kit, so if you're in the market for a laptop with a pin-sharp 2.8K OLED screen with great colour coverage, you could do a lot worse this Black Friday.
Hi, it's Reviews Editor Erlingur here. I'll be accompanying you today on Creative Bloq's Black Friday laptop deals live blog. Even though Friday hasn't arrived yet, we're already seeing a lot of offers live both in the UK and US, and will be doing our best to keep track of the best deals on the best laptops out there all across the weekend...
The first one will be a big get for creative professionals in the US looking for a graphic design or video-editing powerhouse, as the MSI Creator 17 is a massive $800 off, from $2,349 down to $1,549 (opens in new tab). This laptop boasts 100% AdobeRGB colour coverage, and is equipped with an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB NVME SSD, and has Thunderbolt 4 ports for fast data transfer, something you'll need if you're editing 8K HDR video. This is the lowest price we've ever recorded for the MSI Creator 17, so we can definitely recommend this deal.
