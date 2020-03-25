Stuck at home? Try this Photoshop retouching bundle

As we are all at home, it's the perfect opportunity to find stimulating activities to fill our free time. You could take on the retouching techniques you've wanted to learn, and finally polish your photos (because those images aren't going to retouch themselves). Edit your photos like a pro with The Professional Adobe Photoshop Retouching Certification Bundle, now at 98% off.

With eight courses, 19 hours of lectures, and over 200 lessons, this complete master bundle is bound to bring you an endless amount of material to add to your retouching bag of tricks. But if that's not enough, you can check out our pick of top Photoshop tutorials.

Be taught by seasoned photographers

You'll learn everything you need to know about dealing with photography post-production efficiently and effectively. Perfect for expertise levels of all stages, this bundle includes techniques, tips, and best practices for all kinds of photo retouching in Adobe Photoshop. By the end of the master courses, you'll be proficient at the ins and outs of portrait retouching, beauty retouching, retouching family/wedding images, black and white retouching, and more.

Step by step, easy to follow tutorials are taught by seasoned photographers who have years of experience in retouching photos for different industries. They'll guide you through using the dodge and burn tools, enhancing colour palettes, adjusting light, exploring various brush tools, and more. Hands-on exercises are included in the bundle, allowing you to practise each new technique at your own pace. You'll soon become an expert at processing RAW files, cleaning up an image's background, retouching skin and hair, and using masks to make your final images works of art. Certification is also included upon completion, making it a valuable asset to add to your portfolio.

Access to The Professional Adobe Photoshop Retouching Certification Bundle is valued at $1,600. For a limited time, this bundle is price-dropped to only $24.99, a saving of 98 per cent. With all the content available 24/7, you'll be able to effortlessly finesse your retouching skills and put your time to valuable use.

*Prices subject to change.

Read more: