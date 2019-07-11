The best Walmart smartphones 2019

On this page you'll find the best Walmart smartphones of 2019. Walmart is one of the biggest retailers in the world – which also makes it a great place to shop if you're looking to buy a new smartphone.

Because of its size, it offers a huge selection of smartphones for a variety of budgets, and it's able to offer those phones at impressively low prices as well. These aren't rubbish models either – Walmart regularly stocks some of the world's best smartphones.

If you're looking for a new handset at Walmart, the sheer amount of cellphones on offer can be a bit daunting, which is where our buying guide for the best Walmart smartphones comes in. We've scoured the website to find the top handsets on offer, and we've listed the very best Walmart smartphones right here, so you can buy in confidence knowing that you're getting an excellent device.

You won't just find expensive flagship phones on this list, however, as we've got handsets that cover a range of budgets and use cases. So, whether you're looking for a prepaid Walmart phone with Straight Talk, an unlocked handset, or you're just not sure which cell phone you should buy, this article is here to help. We'll take you through the very best phones at Walmart, and explain the pros and cons of each.

The best Walmart smartphones: What to consider

Prepaid or unlocked cell phones can be used with any mobile network, while Walmart's Straight Talk pre-paid network is an excellent choice if you want a bit of flexibility with your service. You can sign up for Straight Talk for a number of range time periods, such as 30 days, for example.

When deciding which is the best cell phone at Walmart for you, there are a few things to consider. The size and design is important – you'll want something that's comfortable to hold. You'll also want to keep an eye on RAM and processors, as these determine how fast the cell phone is. If you're a heavy user who's planning on installing lots of games and apps, then go with something that has plenty of RAM and a modern multi-core processor.

Most importantly, you need something that suits your budget. There's nothing worse than being locked into a pay-monthly contract that you struggle to afford, while paying for features and extras that you do not need. This is where pre-paid cell phone deals are worth considering.

Read on for our pick of the best phones at Walmart right now.

01. Samsung Galaxy S10e

The best Walmart cell phone overall

Release date: March 2019 | Weight: 150g | Dimensions: 142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 5.8-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2280 | CPU: Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9820 | RAM: 6/8GB | Storage: 128/256GB | Battery: 3,100mAh | Rear camera: 12MP+16MP | Front camera: 10MP

One-handed use possible

Great camera for the price

No in-screen finger scanner

Noticeably thicker than the S10

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is our pick for the current best Walmart phone thanks to its flagship features and reasonable price tag. It shares a number of features with the more expensive Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus, but in a smaller body (and lower resolution). In our view, these are worthwhile sacrifices for a more affordable price tag, and Walmart has some particularly impressive deals for this excellent smartphone. If you've ever eyed up one of Samsung's flagships smartphones but the price tag has put you off, then make sure you check out this excellent handset.

02. iPhone X

The best high-end cell phone you can buy at Walmart

Release date: October 2017 | Weight: 174g | Dimensions: 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 5.8-inch | Resolution: 1125x2436 | CPU: A11 Bionic | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 64/256GB | Battery: 2716mAh | Rear camera: 12MP+12MP | Front camera: 7MP

Brilliant screen

Powerful innards

Incredibly expensive

Notch on screen

If you're looking for a high-end, premium cell phone and have the budget, then the iPhone X is the best phone at Walmart right now. Apple announced the iPhone X (pronounced 'ten') last year, and this radically redesigned iPhone has seriously impressed everyone who got it in their hands. The 5.8-inch OLED screen is the best display ever to grace an iPhone, battery life is very good and the camera is superb. Apple has crammed some very impressive hardware into the iPhone X, making it an excellent performer, and it's added some great new features such as Face ID, which lets you unlock the cell phone by just looking into the camera.

03. Samsung Galaxy S10

The best unlocked Walmart phone

Release date: March 2019 | Weight: 157g | Dimensions: 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 3040 | CPU: Snapdragon 855 / Exynos 9820 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128/512GB | Battery: 3,400mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 16MP | Front camera: 10MP

Premium build

Wireless PowerShare

Bixby button not needed

Expensive

The standard Samsung Galaxy S10 is a brilliant flagship phone – if you've got the budget. It's got a gorgeous 6.1-inch screen and a much improved battery life compared to the older S9. You should easily get a full day's use out of it, and with the Wireless PowerShare feature, you can use the S10 to wirelessly charge other compatible devices. Camera-wise, this smartphone is a winner, with a trio of cameras on the back which are some of the best snappers we've seen on any smartphone – and the software comes with a load of additional features and shooting modes to make your photos look incredible.

04. Moto E4 Plus

The best cheap cell phone at Walmart if you're on a tight budget

Weight: 198g | Dimensions: 155 x 77.5 x 9.6mm | OS: Android 7.1.1 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1280 | CPU: MediaTek MT6737 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 16GB/32GB | Battery: 5000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Huge battery

Fingerprint scanner

Limited power

Iffy camera

The Moto E4 Plus is our choice of the best cheap cell phone at Walmart. This is a handset that proves that the best budget cell phones don't need to sacrifice too much to keep their prices low. So, you get a nicely designed phone with a fingerprint scanner, plus a huge 5,000mAh battery that allows the Moto E4 Plus to run for two entire days between charges. Sure, it's a little underpowered, and the camera isn't the best – but for the price, the Moto E4 Plus is brilliant value for money from Walmart.

05. iPhone 8

The best Walmart phone with Straight Talk

Weight: 148g | Dimensions: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 4.7-inch | Resolution: 750 x 1334 | CPU: A11 Bionic | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 64/256GB | Battery: 1,821mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 7MP

Wireless charging is useful

Camera is great at point-and-shoot

Limited upgrade over iPhone 7

Bezel-heavy design looks dated

The iPhone 8 remains Apple's best-selling iPhone for a reason, and that's why it's our pick for the best Walmart phone with Straight Talk. The 4.7-inch screen size will please anyone who has felt that smartphones are getting too big and unwieldy, and it's far more affordable than the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. However, it still boasts some of the best features that come with those more expensive iPhones – such as wireless charging, a brilliant camera and the powerful A11 Bionic chipset that keeps the handset feeling speedy and responsive. A brilliant phone at Walmart.

06. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Last year's model is still an excellent buy

Release date: March 2018 | Weight: 189g | Dimensions: 158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5mm | OS: Android 8 | Screen size: 6.2-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | CPU: Snapdragon 845 / Exynos 9810 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Battery: 3,500mAh | Rear camera: Dual 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

Super premium build

Excellent low-light cameras

Battery doesn't last as well as some others on the list

Large

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is our top choice for the best phone at Walmart. It boasts a stunning 6.2-inch Super AMOLED screen, which delivers stunning picture quality, and its dual-aperture camera is one of the best we've ever seen in a smartphone. While the large screen size won't be to everyone's tastes, it makes the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus a brilliant cell phone for working on, and even doodling a few digital drawings as well. Plus, it's not that expensive, either.

07. Motorola Moto E4 16GB Prepaid Smartphone

The best prepaid Walmart cell phone right now

Weight: 151g | Dimensions: 144.7 x 72.3 x 9.3mm | OS: Android 7.1.1 | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1280 | CPU: Quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A53 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB | Battery: 2,800mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 5MP

Nice design

Removable battery

US version isn't all-metal

Performance isn't the best

The Motorola Moto E4 is the best prepaid phone at Walmart, delivering exceptional value for money. It comes loaded with a recent version of Android, has a quad-core processor that enables it to perform well, and includes support for microSD cards – so you can expand the storage capacity up to 128GB. While this is far from the most powerful cell phone at Walmart, it does an excellent job of providing some of the latest features we've come to expect from modern cells for an excellent price – especially if you buy it with a prepaid offer from Walmart.

