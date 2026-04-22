Brace yourself. It seems that smart earrings are officially a thing now, and if you weren't already on board with the wave of wearable tech trends that include smart glasses or smart rings – then you'll probably hate these too.

A company called Lumia has released the Lumia 2 Smart Earrings, which are said to be the world’s smallest wellness wearable. Honestly, where do we draw the line on making everything "smart" and wearable nowadays?

The technology is based on six years' worth of engineering breakthroughs and combines fine jewellery with a subtle means to track elements like blood flow, sleep trends, cycle awareness, and temperature signals throughout the day. According to Lumia, cerebral blood flow is an invisible factor that ties in to energy, clarity, focus, fatigue, and cognitive performance.

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(Image credit: Lumia Health)

So for those who are genuinely interested in learning about daily health habits and wellness tracking, the concept of smart earrings isn't actually that outlandish. I had no idea that our ears could be used to measure daily vitality shifts, and as cool as it seems, I'm not quite convinced to buy miniaturised wearables to benefit from this insight (but that's just me).

The Lumia 2 smart earrings have been developed in collaboration with researchers at Johns Hopkins, Duke, and Harvard, and utilise Lumia’s innovative Blood Flow Sensing and miniaturised biosensing tech, which is now accessible in a format smaller than 1 gram (five times smaller than AirPods!).

There are a few different style choices with the Lumia 2. The earrings can be worn in gold, silver, and clear finishes – as huggie hoops and studs, as well as a cuff version, which requires no piercing at all. There's also a patent-pending SwitchBack feature involved, which lets the Lumia 2 attach to any push-back earring, so you can convert any earring into a smart one with no need to hit up the piercing shop.