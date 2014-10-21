Download hundreds of vectors for free with this handy tool

Vector Guild have pulled together hundreds of inspiring vectors for you to download

There are a number of free vector art resources online but whilst some can provide you with what you're looking for, others can be a little more problematic in terms of quality. Thankfully, Vector Guild has pulled together hundreds of inspiring, illustrated vectors that you can download – for free!

Vector Guild is a collection of vector elements designed for the Studio Design mobile app. You can download hundreds of vector designs for desktop use or learn more about using these and thousands of other free elements on your mobile device. You'll be pleased to know the Studio Design app is free too.

Ranging from the bright, bold and colourful to the more understated, you're bound to find what you're looking for with their huge range of vector art. Take a look at some of our favourites below and let us know which ones you'll be using in your work.