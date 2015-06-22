The top 10 young web designers of 2015

It's that time again! Voting is now open in the 16th annual net awards and the leading lights of the web world are waiting to see whether they win one of the most sought-after prizes in the web design world.

There are 20 categories this year, including Young Designer of the Year. Below is the shortlist based on nominations from the public and in no particular order. We invite you to check them out and then vote for your favourites.

You can also check out the nominees in the other 19 categories on the net awards site. But hurry – voting closes on 13 July!

Amy Nicole Schwartz is the lead designer at Cards Against Humanity; the founder of design initiative Liminal Space; an adjunct faculty member at DePaul University and a regular speaker at conferences and universities.

Una Kravets is a front end developer who architects design systems and builds software prototypes at IBM Design, Austin. She’s a core member of Design Open and founder of the Sassy DC and ATX Sass Meetups.

Ashley St Pier is a creative designer and developer whose specialism is creating unique brand identities through the development of beautiful websites. He’s proficient in HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript and PHP.

Riza Selcuk Saydam is currently a student at the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science in Çankaya University. He works as a UX Designer at Nokta and will join Facebook Design later this year.

Victor Erixon is a product designer from Sweden, now based in New York. He is known for his style which combines a modern minimalist approach with usability. He currently works for Articulate.

Alice was an early Dropbox designer who played a key role in building the Carousel, Mailbox, and Dropbox brand experiences. Now independent, she's illustrated for the NYTimes, Google, Sequoia Capital, Pinterest, etc.

Kai Brueckers is a designer, front-end developer and overall web enthusiast who has built apps for showcasing creative work, keeping track of exercise and organising sources of inspiration.

Harry Copeman is a product designer based in Hull. He has freelanced for Dropbox, Mailbox, SeatGeek as well as various startups. He will soon be joining the business solutions team at Facebook.

Tushar Merwanji is a UX and UI designer who has worked on projects for Jaguar, Land Rover, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer. He has also built an iOS application in Objective-C for Alzheimer’s patients.

Flavien Guilbaud is a digital art director based in Paris and Nantes. He co-founded graphic design studio Suspended Animations and currently works as an art director at Immersive Garden.

