"The environment is like a character in the game": how Wanderstop's world design blends Art Deco and Impressionism

Features
By
published

The art inspiration behind the The Stanley Parable dev's new game.

After the acclaim of The Stanley Parable and the polarising response to The Beginner's Guide, one thing you can be certain of is to expect the unexpected from game developer Davey Wreden's narrative-based games. You just might not have expected that his next game Wanderstop, developed under new studio Ivy Road, would be a cosy game about making tea.

Created in Unreal Engine using Blueprints, Wanderstop is another example of the visual scripting, or no-code game development. It's putting more creativity in the hands of artists, like Temi Olujobi, the game's art director, environment lead and level designer. "I've made tons of games that maybe have 'cosy' elements. There might not be a win condition for the game, I'm really just crafting an experience for folks to complete, so there's no more focus on spending time in the environment rather than competing."

Alan Wen
Alan Wen
Video games journalist

Alan Wen is a freelance journalist writing about video games in the form of features, interview, previews, reviews and op-eds.

