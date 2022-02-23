Hunting for the best laptops for gaming can be a little overwhelming. PC hardware is constantly developing meaning that getting a grip on all that PC jargon can be exhausting. But we're here to help you cut through the clutter with a list of the ten best laptops for games on the market right now.

Gaming laptops are great for when you want to play on the go, and you don't need to break the bank to find one that suits your needs. Sure, you can go all out with a beast of a laptop with enough GPU fire-power to immerse yourself in gaming's virtual worlds, but there are plenty of options for small-budget laptops that will still get you buttery-smooth gaming.

The best laptops for gaming available now

(Image credit: Razer)

01. Razer Blade 15 The best laptop for gaming on the market Specifications CPU: Up to12th-gen Intel Core H series Graphics: Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti RAM: Up to 16 GB or 32GB Screen: 15.6-inch 1080p FHD at 360Hz, 1440p QHD at 240Hz, 2160p 4K at 144Hz Storage: 1TB SSD Reasons to buy + Slick, minimal design + Excellent performance + Wide range of configs Reasons to avoid - Short battery life - Some models can be pricey

Looking as slick as ever, the latest follow-up to the Razer Blade 15 line continues to dazzle as one of the best gaming laptops out there. It's one of the best-looking laptops with its black, minimal aluminium chassis that avoids any garish features that scream "gamer" and it's also super light and portable considering the high-end, powerful components inside.

The Nvidia 3080-series GPU together with 12th gen chips make it a powerful piece of kit if you decide to go for the most powerful config, but if you want to shave some money off the price a 3070 GPU with an Intel Core i7 is a great compromise. The Razor 15 definitely leans into the more expensive side of the laptop scale, but have a browse at the different configs in the series to get exactly what you want and save yourself some money.

(Image credit: Asus)

02. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 An ultra-portable lightweight laptop for gaming Specifications CPU: Up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS Graphics: Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 RAM: Up to 32GB Screen: 14-inch 1080p QHD at 120Hz Storage: 1TB SSD Reasons to buy + Slim and lightweight + Powerful CPU performance + Great display and audio Reasons to avoid - No webcam

If you're after a portable gaming laptop with great battery life, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is for you. A 14-inches slim, stylish laptop at 1.7kg means this Asus machine is incredibly light but it still has a lot of power with an RTX 3060 and the Ryzen 9 5900HS.

While this gaming laptop won't reach the higher-end graphical quality of other computers on this list, so you may struggle if you're a fan of graphics intensive games, this is still a safe bet if you want portability and playability for a great price. This good all-rounder is worth a look.

(Image credit: Asus)

03. Asus TUF Dash F15 An affordable gaming laptop Specifications CPU: Up to Intel Core i7-11375H Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 RAM: Up to 16BG and 32GB Screen: 15.6-inch 1080p FHD at 60Hz, 144Hz, 240Hz Storage: Up to 1TB SSD Reasons to buy + Affordable configs + Great battery life + Slim and lightweight Reasons to avoid - No webcam - Soft membrane keys

The Asus TUF Dash F15 is a great mid-range gaming laptop that's not going to break the bank. This budget-friendly laptop is the best way to get a config that includes a 3070-series without your wallet crying out in despair. If you can live with a lower GPU (like an RTX 3060), you're looking at one of the best laptops for under $1,000 / £1,000.

This laptop's soft membrane keys might not be for everyone, and the lack of a webcam is an ongoing annoyance with these models, but with this price point and the specs attached, these issues can be easily overlooked. The Asus TUF Dash F15 is a good laptop for gaming, particularly at this price.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

04. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro The best mid-range laptop for gaming Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Graphics: Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 RAM: Up to 32GB Screen: 16-inch QHD IPS at 165Hz Storage: Up to 2TB SSD Reasons to buy + Vibrant 16-inch QHD display + Amazing performance + Comfortable keyboard Reasons to avoid - Bit chunky

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is the best mid-range laptop and comes at a great price. With a gorgeous 16-inch 2560 x 1600 QHD screen and 165Hz refresh rate, you'll be wanting to put all those in-game graphics settings as high as they can go. It's got the power to back it up too with that Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU.

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro may not the best portable laptop as it can drain power and feels bulky compared to some on this list, but for those looking to always have a power socket nearby this is an incredible laptop for gaming.

(Image credit: Dell)

05. Dell G3 15 The best gaming laptop for newcomers Specifications CPU: Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H Graphics: Up to Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti RAM: Up to 8GB Screen: 15.6-inch FHD 1080p at 120Hz Storage: 512GB SSD Reasons to buy + Best budget gaming laptop + Decent 1080p gaming + Good battery life Reasons to avoid - Thick central hinge - Can get hot with demanding games

Dell's line of dependable gaming laptops won't be busting out the big guns, but the Dell G3 15 is the best option for those who are new to gaming. This is a laptop that may struggle to play Halo Infinite with the settings turned way up, but for general gaming needs it's a good buy.

The Dell G3 15 has everything you need to play games comfortably at 1080p and together with its great battery life makes it one of the best laptops for gaming for under $1,000 / £1,000. Perfect for those who like lightweight gaming (such as Minecraft or Fortnite).

(Image credit: Razer)

06. Razer Blade 14 The best 14-inch laptop on the market Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Graphics: Up to Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti RAM: 16GB Screen: 14-inch 1080p FHD at 144Hz or 1440p QHD at 165 Hz Storage: 1TB SSD Reasons to buy + Compact design + Powerful gaming components + Slick design Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If you're looking for an ultraportable laptop, the smart-looking Razer Blade 14 is a good option. This laptop packs some more punch than the Dash F15, but with more impressive specs there's going to be a price hike. If you can live with the cost, this is a gaming laptop that impresses.

First of all, the Razer Blade 14 is noticeably smaller than the other Razer Blade laptops on this list and boasts Razor's famously slick designs. With an AMD CPU and Nvidia 30-series GPU, you're getting the best of both worlds. It's safe to say that this laptop is a 14-inch powerhouse.

(Image credit: MSI)

07. MSI GE76 Raider A powerful gaming laptop for those who want some flair Specifications CPU: Intel Core i9-11980HK Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti RAM: Up to 32GB Screen: 17.3-inch UHD Storage: 1TB SSD Reasons to buy + Powerful CPU and GPU performance + Colourful RPG bar + 17-inch display Reasons to avoid - Expensive configs - Heavy

The MSI GE76 Raider is a beast of a gaming machine that boasts some top-line components like the Intel Core i9-12900HK and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. The 17-inch display makes everything look incredible and with the power it packs this can handle other demanding activities like video editing and recording.

There are some nice design touches too, for example if you're partial to a bit of flair then you'll love the RGB light bar that matches the colourful backlit keys. It's one heck of a machine but it definitely sits on the more expensive side of the price spectrum, with different configs going anywhere from £3,500 / £2,500 - $5,400 / £4,000.

All this tech and style comes with a catch; the MSI GE76 Raider is incredibly heavy, so it's best used as a desktop replacement or a piece of kit you plan to plug into a nicer TV or monitor.

(Image credit: Alienware)

08. Alienware X17 The best gaming laptop that packs a punch Specifications CPU: Up to i9-11980HK Graphics: Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 RAM: Up to 64GB Screen: 17.3-inch UHD Storage: Up to 4TB SSD Reasons to buy + Epic gaming performance + Fitted with Cherry MX keyboard + Storage for days Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - Track pad is small

The Alienware X17 gaming laptop is great, if money is not an issue. Alienware's latest X-Series laptop is designed for gamers and this entry of laptops is Alienware's latest and greatest. With an i9 CPU, RTX 3080 GPU and a huge 17.3 display, you'll have zero problems playing games on their highest settings.

The starting price of the series begins around the $3,000 / £3,000 mark (you can sometimes find them on sale for $2,500 / £2,500) but in return, you get premium-quality gaming that will last you a long time and keep up with graphics trends. A future-proof laptop for gaming at a price? Then try the Alienware X17.

(Image credit: Asus)

09. Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition The all AMD-build gaming laptop Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800M RAM: 16GB Screen: 15.6-inch FHD 1080p at 300Hz Storage: 512GB SSD Reasons to buy + Solid gaming performance + Long battery life + A great-value laptop Reasons to avoid - No webcam - Little SSD storage

If you're an AMD fan, then the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is the gaming laptop to suit you. You won't find a Nvidia graphics card in this laptop but that doesn't stop this all AMD-build giving a great gaming performance. This is a humble build that manages a nice balance between performance and price.

While this Asus is not the most extravagant laptop out there, it has some solid specs and one heck of a battery life that will ensure you can still play long after other laptops will have died. If you're looking for a reliable laptop with a reasonable price tag, the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is the one.

(Image credit: Razer)

10. Razer Blade 17 Pro The best gaming laptop if you don't mind a price tag Specifications CPU: Up to Intel 11th-gen Graphics: Up to Nvidia RTX 3080 RAM: Up to 32GB Screen: 17.3-inch 4K-touch screen Storage: Up to 1TB SSD Reasons to buy + 4k touchscreen display + Powerful build in a slim frame + Plenty of storage Reasons to avoid - Incredibly expensive

If you're after the best Razer laptop with no constraints and no technical drawbacks, the Razer Blade 17 Pro is for you. The price tag is the main reason it's this low on the list, but if you're willing to set down the cash you'll really be getting the best of the best. This is a powerhouse laptop for gaming, but that muscle comes at a cost.

The Razer Blade 17 Pro is the laptop for gamers who really want to enjoy the good things in life. The 4K touch screen display is fantastic but perhaps a little overkill, yet with the latest components and Razer's sleek design, this really is the laptop of the moment. But all that good stuff comes at a price, an actual high price, but if you want a high-spec, blockbuster laptop that will run anything and everything, and budget isn't an issue, then invest in the Razer Blade 17 Pro.

