Download resources for ImagineFX 267

Features
By published

All the files, resources and videos to accompany issue 267 of ImagineFX magazine.

ImagineFX 267
Explore the dark arts of Lucasfilm's Maul: Shadow Lord with issue 266 of ImagineFX magazine (Image credit: Future)

To download the accompanying files for ImagineFX issue 267, head to this link and click download.

Please note: if you have any trouble downloading the file, right-click the link and open it in a new browser window. Next, click in the URL address line to select all of the link, and press Return to start the download.

If you have any problems downloading this content, please email: rob.redman@futurenet.com.

Latest Videos From

If you've missed this issue or other editions of ImagineFX, start a subscription. As an added bonus, not only do you save money on a subscription, but you'll get digital access to our back catalogue with a print subscription too!

Rob Redman
Rob Redman
Editor, ImagineFX

Rob Redman is the editor of ImagineFX magazines and former editor of 3D World magazine. Rob has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.