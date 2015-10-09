This week's design news in GIFs

With such busy schedules to keep, you might not have had the chance to catch up on this week's biggest design news stories. Lucky for you, we've rounded them up in this handy little list that will make sure you get to the good stuff, quickly.

Will Adobe overtake their rivals with these updates?

This week, Adobe made its rivals sweat even more with a whole host of new updates and features. From boosting its own stock image service (look out Shutterstock and Getty) to unveiling a brand new radical UX tool, Adobe is well on its way to taking over the design world.

The new logo has amassed some strong opinions

Over the last three years, online publishing platform Medium has been a fantastic way for writers to increase their portfolio, as well as helping readers to curate content based on topics that interest them the most. This week saw the launch of Medium 2.0, a redesign introduced across web and mobile, which also included a new logo.

Shaun has raised a ground-breaking amount of money

120 uniquely illustrated sculptures of Aardman's favourite sheep were put up for auction this week. Raising money for children's hospitals across the UK, the auction went on to raise £1,087,900 in total, with some sculptures fetching hundreds of thousands of pounds!

Snap up the discount while you still can!

Affinity has had a brilliant 12 months, scooping the Apple Editor's Choice and Apple Design Award. Its success has been phenominal, with more artists and illustrators scooping up the software compared to other offerings. It seems its birthday this week put the service in a good mood, with Affinity offering 20 per cent off a subscription until 20 October.

So much for the days of pencils and paper

As if colouring books weren't already taking over the world, Disney has one-upped the competition with an animated, real-time 3D offering. It's been made possible thanks to a new augmented reality app produced by Disney Research and looks set to change the face of colouring books from now on.

Adobe offer up a free Photoshop app

Photoshop Fix is the latest photo app from Adobe that offers a retouching and restoration-focused image editing experience on iPad and iPhone (as ever, Android support is "coming soon"). What's more, it's free to download!

Lampas said the piece was a big challenge

Pokras Lampas is one of the most innovative and inspiring typographers out there. This week, he created a calligraphy piece that measures in at 1625 square foot. "This project breaks records on the complexity and scale in the world," begins Lampas. "It was a real challenge for me and my team.

Fed up with your profile looking dated? Go flat!

Fed up with Facebook's outdated design, Rof Tentik decided to give Facebook a facelift. "The goal was to modernize Facebook, and today flat design – or more accurately 'flat 2.0' – looks the part," he explains. "With the Facebook Flat Chrome extension, my goal was to return Facebook to a more content-focused (and therefore user-focused) design by applying the usability principles of flat design."

Some big names have been added to the line-up

The first big names for Dublin's OFFSET 2016 were revealed this week and look set to make the event one of the most popular choices next year. Speakers include Mr. Bingo, Pentagram partner Angus Hyland and Vanity Fair art director Ruth Ansel.

