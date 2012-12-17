Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Craig Minchington

With just a week to go until Christmas, why not treat yourself to an early Xmas present with this week's gorgeous freebie. Yes guys, once again, we've teamed up with another lovely designer to bring you a cool wallpaper to liven up your iPhone, iPad, and desktop.

Craig Minchington is a Welsh digital artist, living in Bristol, creating under the alias Adora. He has been making things light up and shine since Photoshop CS3. Minchington recently took part in Desktopography 2012 and Bristol street art bonanza See No Evil.

During his creative career, Minchington has also worked on projects for many leading brands, including Coca-Cola, Nestle, Unilever, and Krispy Kreme as part of Epoch Design.

The designer has had work exhibited at The Royal West of England Academy and Bristol Design Festival, as well as being featured in various design-based publications.

Minchington on his artwork... "This illustration is an adaptation of an older piece of work called 'The Beginning'. As there's no real central focus, I've simply been concentrating on composition, colour and form.

"As most designers are sat infront of a computer, phone or sketchpad for most of the day, I wanted to to create something aesthetically pleasing to catch the eye every now and again."

To download this beautiful illustration, simply follow the links below: