We think this Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop deal is well worth considering

We highly rate the Dell XPS 13 as a brilliant portable, powerful all-round laptop, and right now we've found a great deal on it. Over at Dell, you can get $550 off the i7 Intel core model, from $1,699.99 to $1,149.99 (opens in new tab).

If you don't need the high-end i7 Intel core (suited to tasks such as coding, heavy duty 3D work and dealing with 4K videos), you may find this deal on the mid-range i5 Intel core model more to your liking. You can get it down from $1,049.99 to just $849.99 (opens in new tab).

Either way, these are two very appealing deals on what we think is one of the industry-leading 13-inch laptops out there. That's why when we wrote our Dell XPS 13 (9310) review we praised its bright and beautiful touch screen, and gave it four and a half stars out of five.

For both of these deals, the Dell XPS 13 model comes with a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge touch display, an 11th Gen Intel Core i7/i5 processor, 16GB/8GB RAM, and 512GB/256GB SSD. Both are ideal to power your creative projects, though the i7 will handle more complex tasks.

Want to find the best Dell XPS 13 (9310) deals in one place? We've got you covered.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Touch: $1,699.99 $1,149.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $550: This is one of the lowest price we've seen for the high-end i7 Dell XPS 13, which comes equipped with 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD and an Intel Iris Xe Graphics card.



(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Touch: $1,049.99 $849.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $200: Don't need the high end i& Intel core? Then this i5 dell XPS 13 deal may be for you. It's one of the lowest prices we've seen on this model, and comes with 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD and an Intel Iris Xe Graphics card.



