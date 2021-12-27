Apple AirPods price drops to all-time low in post-Christmas sales

We thought the best post-Christmas deals would be over by now, but turns out we were wrong. The latest, third-generation AirPods from Apple have dropped in price to just £157 on Amazon. That's the lowest price they've ever been!

That means you'll be getting the top quality audio performance, great connectivity, and beautiful design you expect from Apple at the lowest cost to your pocket. These AirPods were only launched in September, so to see a solid discount on them already is great news indeed.

Note that they're still being sold at £169 on the official Apple site, so you're making a £12 saving by buying on Amazon. Well, as long as stocks last, anyway...

In the US, Amazon had a similar deal but have already sold out at time of writing. Thankfully, there's still a good discount at Walmart, netting you third-generation AirPods for just $169, saving you $10 on the regular price of $179. You can find a full list of Apple AirPods (3rd generation) in your region below.

For deals on other Apple kit, meanwhile, we're live-blogging the best deals today. You'll also find more excellent discounts on AirPods on our dedicated best AirPods deals page. And if you want to investigate earphone alternatives, see our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones.

Finally, if you want to push the boat out and get the top-of-the-range AirPods Pro, you'll find the best deals in your region below.

