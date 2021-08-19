Apple Watch Series 7 renders are our best look yet at the rumoured design

Aside from a few minor adjustments, the general design of the Apple Watch hasn't changed much since it first appeared in 2015. The's Series 4 brought slimmer bezels and a larger display, but the same old rounded profile remained. But recent leaks have suggested a sharp new look is coming this year – and new renders might have given us our best glimpse of it yet.

The 3D renders reveal a flat-edged design akin to the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro, matching up to recent rumours that the Apple Watch is set to join the flat pack this year. (Check out the best Apple Watch deals if you don't fancy waiting for a new wearable.)

The new renders reveal a flat-edged design (Image credit: 91mobiles)

Courtesy of 91mobiles, the CAD-based renders come from "industry sources" (Tim Cook, perhaps?). And while those flat edges are new, much has stayed the same – including the placement of the power button and digital crown. Like the Series 6, the new model is expected to offer 40mm and 44mm screen sizes.

The Apple Watch could soon adopt the same design language as the iPhone 12 (Image credit: Apple)

Earlier this year, Apple leaker Jon Prosser claimed the Series 7 could also offer a new colour: green. This makes sense – both the iPad Air 4 and iPhone 12 were released in a mint green shade last year, so it's reasonable to expect a similar hue might make its way to the Apple Watch line up.

Is this what a green Apple Watch Series 7 will look like? (Image credit: Jon Prosser)

While the Apple Watch release schedule isn't quite as strict as the annual cycle for the iPhone, new versions of the device are generally released every year. With that in mind, we're hoping to see the Series 7 as soon as this September. But if you can't wait, check out the best Apple Watch deals below – and be sure to visit our main Apple deals page.

