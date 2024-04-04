So, the Asus ROG Mjolnir power station is actually real – and I'm excited

If you're a Marvel fan then prepare to get excited. Asus has unveiled a mighty power station worthy of a Norse thunder god – inspired by the iconic design of Mjölnir, Thor's hammer-shaped weapon of destruction. It's absolutely glorious, and I love it. What a way to take your power bank game to the next level.

We're big into gaming here at Creative Bloq, and the best Asus laptops are yet to disappoint us. We should know, we've tested plenty of them. Asus doesn't play around when it comes to power, with impressive hardware like the ROG Phone 8 making gaming accessible to everybody in smaller formats.

Asus has confirmed that the Mjolnir power station is 100% real, and not an April Fools' joke as many suspected. The company has kept the details to a minimum for now, so all that we officially know about the ROG Mjolnir, as it is named, is what can be seen in the teaser images below, shared by the company’s Republic of Gamers brand via X.

IT'S REAL GAMERS!Can you guess what feature we're gonna add to complete your gaming experience? 👀Stay tuned for more during #ROGComputex2024!#ROGMjolnir⚡ pic.twitter.com/NbSCRYdJzDApril 2, 2024 See more

This new outdoor power bank has four outlets on the front and seems to be expanding the portable product family, encouraging its users to game on the go, or at least away from their desks. We can thank the Asus ROG Ally for that too.

More information about this god-tier power station is expected to follow at the Computex trade show happening in Taipei, Taiwan, this June (our reviews editor, Erlingur, will be there to report back on all the exciting details).

As far as the design goes, I think Asus has really nailed the details. The power station looks regal and sophisticated with a sleek all-black casing, although I do wish it were more steel-coloured to resemble the real Mjolnir. It has subtle Asus ROG logo embellishments scattered around which I think is a nice touch.

The handle in the centre looks like it could be used for wielding the power station (just like Thor would) and another post from Asus on X seems to suggest that it can be used as a lighting device or torch, "Harness the energy of the sun to charge your devices. Illuminate your path with the lightning summoned by it". Could this mean that it's solar-powered too?

I always need a reliable power bank for charging my photography gear on the go, but there's no way I own anything worthy enough to be charged by this chunky beast. It seems to have a digital display too for enhanced control, and should provide gamers with the option to game absolutely anywhere, even outdoors while camping, or in any situations involving a power outage.

If the array of ports on the front tells us anything, it seems like the ROG Mjolnir will be capable of powering multiple demanding devices all at once – like several laptops or potentially an entire desktop rig with monitors and lighting. Gamers have pointed out that the station has not only four chunky power outlets but also two USB-C and two USB-A ports, plus what looks like a USB-B port, which is primarily used for connecting peripheral devices.

Embrace the power of thunder! ⚡ Presenting the mighty #ROGMjolnir, wielded by the gods themselves!✅ Harness the energy of the sun to charge your devices.✅ Illuminate your path with the lightning summoned by it. Are you worthy of lifting it? pic.twitter.com/JWGFwsLUcwApril 1, 2024 See more

Our sister site, Tom's Hardware, has speculated that the ROG Mjolnir could also double as a portable Bluetooth speaker, given that the display shows what looks like an audio icon and that it appears to have a grille on the side. However, this could just be a typical heat vent that a large power station would inevitably need. Just imagine rocking up to a pool party with this thing, a scale (I think) Mjolnir replica playing Spotify and charging your laptop at the same time. Unreal.

That's not all – Asus has teased another seemingly Marvel-inspired product on X in the form of an all-black Captain America shield with the Asus ROG logo on the inside. I have absolutely no idea what this device could be, but as a Marvel fan, I'm already drooling over it. I guess June is going to be an expensive month.

We don't know the price or power capacity of this power station yet, but given the reading on the display, it could be around the 768W mark which won't be cheap. This isn't the first time that Asus has used Thor branding when naming its products, and you can get Asus Thor and Asus Loki PSU units from the company's website, but they aren't nearly as cool as this Mjolnir-inspired design.

