So, the Asus ROG Mjolnir power station is actually real – and I'm excited

By Beth Nicholls
published

I can't wait to possess the ultimate power of Thor.

Asus ROG Mjolnir
(Image credit: Asus via X)

If you're a Marvel fan then prepare to get excited. Asus has unveiled a mighty power station worthy of a Norse thunder god – inspired by the iconic design of Mjölnir, Thor's hammer-shaped weapon of destruction. It's absolutely glorious, and I love it. What a way to take your power bank game to the next level. 

We're big into gaming here at Creative Bloq, and the best Asus laptops are yet to disappoint us. We should know, we've tested plenty of them. Asus doesn't play around when it comes to power, with impressive hardware like the ROG Phone 8 making gaming accessible to everybody in smaller formats. 

Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq's Ecommerce Writer. An avid music photographer and previous staff writer for Digital Camera World, Beth has a keen eye for content and knows just how to create it. Her background working as a tester for CeX has provided extensive knowledge surrounding the latest tech and gaming trends, and she studied Music Journalism too, so you'll probably find her at a gig. 

