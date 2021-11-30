Cyber Monday may be over, but these Cricut bundle deals are still available

Cricut has seen some top offers over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There's been money off some models, but some of the best-value offers have been found in bundle deals, and some of them are still going. For example, Best Buy is offering a Cricut Maker, EasyPress 2, cutting mats and replacement blade for $399.48, saving you $163.50. Okay, this was $20 cheaper just yesterday, but seeing as Cyber Monday is now over, we still think this is a decent bargain.

Cricut machines are digital cutting machines that link to an app enabling you to create your own designs or download and adapt hundreds of designs from Cricut's library. The most advanced Cricut machine is the Maker 3, but older models are still great, and the Cricut Joy is a less expensive way into the Cricut universe. There's even a new Cricut machine for mug design.

Still need to know more about the Cricut before you buy? Check out our guide to the best Cricut machines, and the best laptops for Cricut makers.

The best Cricut bundle deals post-Cyber Monday

Cricut Maker + EasyPress 2 + mats + blade: $562.98 Cricut Maker + EasyPress 2 + mats + blade: $562.98 $379.48 at Best Buy

Save $163.50: Cricut's largest model, the Maker, is bundled with the EasyPress 2, extra mats and a replacement cutting blade. You could save $20 extra on actual Cyber Monday, but it's still a decent offer today.



Cricut Maker + Basic Tool Set + mats + blade: $447.10 Cricut Maker + Basic Tool Set + mats + blade: $447.10 $303.57 at Best Buy

Save $143.40: The perfect starter bundle includes the Cricut Maker as well as basic tools to lay and peel designs. A replacement fine-cutting blade and mats tops the bundle. Again, it was $20 less over Black Friday, but this is still cheap.



Cricut Maker Starter Bundle: $299 Cricut Maker Starter Bundle: $299 $269 at Target

Save $30: As the name says, this is a good bundle to get you started in Cricut. The Maker is a large cutting machine, while the extras mat, peeling tool and pens offer scope to experiment. And it's the same price as it was yesterday!



Cricut Explore Air 2 + Basic Tool Set + removable vinyl: $264 Cricut Explore Air 2 + Basic Tool Set + removable vinyl: $264 $198.87 at Best Buy

Save $66.10: The entry-level all-rounder, the Cricut Explore Air 2 comes bundled with the Basic Tool Set for laying and raising designs from the mats, as wall as extra vinyl. And this is Cyber Monday pricing, which runs out soon.



Cricut EasyPress 2, Blue 12x10 Bundle: $269 Cricut EasyPress 2, Blue 12x10 Bundle: $269 $199 at Cricut

Save $60: One of the best-buys this Cyber Monday has been the EasyPress 2 for creating and printing t-shirt and fabric designs. Cricut bundles it with a heat mat, inks and materials. One of our favourite bundles.



Not what you're looking for, or not in the US? Here are some more fantastic deals on the Cricut Maker, wherever you are in the world...

Read more: