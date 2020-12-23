Cheap Disney Plus subscription is the perfect last-minute Christmas gift

With Christmas almost upon us, time is running out to find the perfect Xmas gift. But don't panic, we've got just the solution. A 12-month Disney Plus gift card not only allows the recipient to enjoy an endless, on-demand stream of Disney movies and shows, but digital delivery means you'll receive it before the big day.

If one of your loved ones (or you, in fact) are a Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and/or National Geographic-loving fan, this really is the ultimate Christmas gift. With over 600 movies and TV shows to choose from, there's plenty here to keep you and your loved ones entertained over the holidays. It also includes Christmas favourites, such as Home Alone, The Muppet's Christmas Carol, Noelle and Olaf's Frozen Adventure.

With that much excellent content on offer, it's hard to believe a 12-month Disney Plus gift subscription costs just $69.99 / £59.99. That's less than $6 / £5 per month!

Compared to paying for the service on a month-by-month basis, you'll save $14 across the year, which we realise is hardly the biggest saving. However, the standard monthly price for Disney Plus ($6.99/£5.99) offered excellent value as it is, so any kind of discount makes it an absolute steal.

This offer is valid for a year and only available to new subscribers. The gift card subscription will be sent via a digital code, meaning you can access it straight away – so plenty of time to line up your favourite Disney movie for Christmas morning. Enjoy!

Read more: