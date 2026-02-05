The aggressive enforcement tactics of ICE (the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement) have been thrown into the spotlight after the fatal shootings of two US citizens and the deaths of six people in detention facilities in the past month alone. There have also been harrowing scenes of families torn apart and children detained.

One recent case has spurred artists to comment on what's happening the way they know how. When ICE detained five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father Adrian in Minnesota on 20 January, Liam was wearing a Spider-Man backpack. This detail caught the attention of comics artists, who decided they needed to respond.

New York-based Comix Action called on the comics community to create art for Liam under the #Comics4Liam hashtag, and artists didn't disappoint. Dozens of people created images, many showing Liam in a blue bunny hat that he was wearing when he was detained by Ice. He's often depicted alongside Spider-Man and other superheroes.