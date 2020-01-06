Help your business run better with this workflow software

Having your own small business can be daunting, especially when it comes to the workflow and administrative aspects. As creatives, these tasks are often the last thing we want to deal with at the end of the day. ProjectDue, a complete business suite for small businesses and self-employed entrepreneurs, can be the ticket to getting all your ducks in a row and organising your projects. But there's even better news – for a limited time, you can get this lifetime bundle for just $29.99.

Keep your creative team on track

If you're looking for a place for your team to connect with seamless communication, this feature will be your knight in shining armour. With an easy to use interface and simple to follow instructions, you'll be able to assign tasks to employees (or yourself) and track the progress of each project as each assignment is added. Advanced time trackers and a Kanban Board logs your complete timeline and clarifies who does what for flawless communication. Get detailed reporting and analytics on your projects, so everyone is on the same page. No more vague duties, your projects will all be recorded and assigned in an easy to follow work chart.

Manage your freelance gigs

If you are your boss and employee, you'll love the freelancer software features. You'll be able to easily invoice your clients and manage payments all in one spot. Other features include tracking your expenses, creating estimates, and adding notes to invoices in case something changes last minute. With your time tracked and everything in one place, you'll be able to access financial reporting and updates on each project efficiently.

Find future potential clients

With so many projects in the works and so little time, it may seem daunting trying to organise potential new leads. ProjectDue makes it simple for you to easily track progress made with any lead, as well as every detail about your clients, efficiently keeping your lead follow-ups on course. The software even provides your employees and clients with their dedicated portals, where they can manage all project-related activities.

While a lifetime subscription to ProjectDue.co is valued at $900, it is currently only $29.99. Give yourself the gift of making your business workflow a lot easier in 2020 and focus on the things that matter to you and your brand.

