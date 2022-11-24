Cricut Black Friday deals live blog: The best discounts on Cricut Maker, Joy and more

Thanks for joining on our Cricut Black Friday Live Blog where you'll be able to find the best and newest deals and discounts on these amazing craft machines as they are announced. We'll be tracking and rating the best offers as they happen, and updating this blog live to ensure you have the best, genuine deals over Black Friday.

Cricut machines have been the breakthrough craft gadget that enable you to cut, score and emboss many materials with precision and consistency. The best Cricut machines enable you to not only cut but also heat press designs onto fabrics. If you're a hobbyist or crafter looking to set up a second income a Cricut machine is an invaluable tool

There have already been some Cricut deals appearing ahead of Black Friday, and it can often be hard to figure our what's a bonafide good offer – we'll be digging into past sales, previous discounts and calculating the value of bundle offers to make sure you're getting the deals as they happen.

If you're after a new tablet to use with your Cricut, then take a look at our Black Friday iPad deals live blog too. But scroll down for all the latest Cricut offers this Black Friday.

Best Black Friday Cricut Deals: US

(opens in new tab) Cricut Maker: $399.99 $249.99 at Cricut

(opens in new tab)Save $150: Here's the best Cricut Maker deal we've seen in a long time. Cricut is offering $150 off the Champagne model of its best-selling craft machine. This Cricut's older machine but it's still a capable device, read our Maker review (opens in new tab) for more details.

Best Black Friday Cricut Deals: UK