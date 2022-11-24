Live
Cricut Black Friday deals live blog: The best discounts on Cricut Maker, Joy and more
Get leading craft machines for less.
Thanks for joining on our Cricut Black Friday Live Blog where you'll be able to find the best and newest deals and discounts on these amazing craft machines as they are announced. We'll be tracking and rating the best offers as they happen, and updating this blog live to ensure you have the best, genuine deals over Black Friday.
Cricut machines have been the breakthrough craft gadget that enable you to cut, score and emboss many materials with precision and consistency. The best Cricut machines enable you to not only cut but also heat press designs onto fabrics. If you're a hobbyist or crafter looking to set up a second income a Cricut machine is an invaluable tool
There have already been some Cricut deals appearing ahead of Black Friday, and it can often be hard to figure our what's a bonafide good offer – we'll be digging into past sales, previous discounts and calculating the value of bundle offers to make sure you're getting the deals as they happen.
If you're after a new tablet to use with your Cricut, then take a look at our Black Friday iPad deals live blog too. But scroll down for all the latest Cricut offers this Black Friday.
Best Black Friday Cricut Deals: US
- Save $150: Cricut Maker:
$399.99$249.99 at Cricut (opens in new tab)
- $50 off a Cricut Maker 3:
$429.99$379.90 at Cricut (opens in new tab)
- Save $253 on Cricut Maker + essentials bundle:
$533.42$279.99 at Cricut (opens in new tab)
- Save $40 off a Cricut Explore 3:
$319.99$279.99 at Cricut (opens in new tab)
- Get $50 off a Cricut Joy:
$179.99$129.99 at Cricut (opens in new tab)
- $100 off Cricut Bright 360 floor lamp:
$249$149 at Michaels (opens in new tab)
- Save $70 on a Cricut EasyPress 3 (12 x 10):
$249.99$179.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- $50 off a Cricut Mug Press:
$199.99£149.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- 47% off a Cricut EasyPress 2 (9 x 9):
$189.99$99.99 at Cricut (opens in new tab)
- Save 50% on select Cricut materials: from $3.99 at Cricut (opens in new tab)
- Save $30 on a Cricut Explore 3:
$199.99$169.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Save 50% on a Cricut Maker Scoring attachment:
$54.99(opens in new tab) $27.49
- 51% off this Cricut Engraving Tip:
$48.99$23.99 (opens in new tab)
- Save $200 on a Cricut Autopress:
$999.99$799.99 at Cricut (opens in new tab)
- $20.99 of a Bright Pad Go:
$99.99$79 at Michaels (opens in new tab)
Cricut Maker:
$399.99 $249.99 at Cricut
(opens in new tab)Save $150: Here's the best Cricut Maker deal we've seen in a long time. Cricut is offering $150 off the Champagne model of its best-selling craft machine. This Cricut's older machine but it's still a capable device, read our Maker review (opens in new tab) for more details.
Best Black Friday Cricut Deals: UK
- Save £60 on a Cricut Maker 3:
£429.99£369.99 at Cricut
- Save £95 on a Cricut Joy Gift Bundle:
£284.99£199 at Very (opens in new tab)
- Get 13% off a Cricut Explore 3:
£299.99£259.99 at Cricut (opens in new tab)
- £50 off a Cricut Joy:
£189.99£139.99 at Cricut (opens in new tab)
- Save £40 off a Cricut EasyPress 3 (9 x 9):
£179.99£139.99 at Cricut (opens in new tab)
- Smart Materials Essentials Bundle:
£186.92£119.99 at Cricut (opens in new tab)
- Save £20 on a Cricut Mug Press:
£179£159 at Hobbycraft (opens in new tab)
- £100 off a Cricut Autopress:
£899£799 at Cricut (opens in new tab)
- 22% off a Cricut Hat Press: £139 £109 at Hobbycraft (opens in new tab)
- Get £64.50 off EasyPress 2 + basic tool set: now £132.48 at Amazon
- Save £16 Cricut Bright Pad Go:
£95£79 at Hobbycraft (opens in new tab)
Cricut Maker 3:
£429.99 £369.99 at Cricut (opens in new tab)
Save: £60: Cricut's latest machine craft cutting machine, the Maker 3, is now £369.99 at Cricut. This is good 14% price drop on this leading and powerful craft machine that's compatible with over 300 materials.
If you're after a Cricut machine but don't want to pay for the latest cutting machine, then you can get a Cricut Explore Air 2 for $169 at Walmart (opens in new tab) – a $30 saving on this older model. Don't let the fact it's older than the new Explore 3 put you off, as the Air 2 is still a capable machine (but it can't use the new Cricut Smart Materials or Feed Roller).
Hello! Welcome to our Cricut Black Friday deals live blog. There are some fab offers around today, and I've posted some at on the front page of this blog. As someone who has a number of Cricut's it's always good to take a look at the deals on materials and tools too (machine deals are posted above).
There's an amazing offer right now at Hobbycraft that gets you the bustling Cricut Tools and Materials Mega Bundle for
£157.88 £75.00 (opens in new tab) – that's a saving of £82.88 on a bundle that includes every tool a new crafter could need.
If it's just materials you're after, Cricut has a great offer on its Smart Materials Essentials Bundle for
£186.92 £119.99 (opens in new tab), which is a 35% saving on a package of new materials for Cricut Maker 3 and Explore 3 (and tool sets).
