I love this Mac mini (M2, 2023) deal: it's down to just $499

Out of all Apple's products, it's arguably the Mac mini that provides the best specs-to-price ratio. It's a fantastic computer for under a grand. In fact, on launch you could get this year's excellent M2-chipped Mac mini at a starting price of $599. So that's why this deal might be my favourite Apple deal of the year so far – you can pick up the M2-chipped Mac mini down from $599 to $499 over at B&H Photo.

This is such a great deal because this is a near-perfect product for creatives that we rate highly, having spent many months using it. In fact, I'm currently writing this article on my M2 Pro Mac mini, and I can attest that it handles video editing, photo editing and AAA gaming effortlessly. Of course, this deal will be mainly for people who already have one of the best 4K monitors, but if you do, and you're looking for a powerful, stylish, discreet PC, this is definitely worth checking out.

Amazon is also providing the same deal, so head over there if the above deal has run out, or you prefer that retailer. Want more Apple deals? Then you should definitely check out our Apple Memorial Day Sale hub, where we will be bringing together all the best deals this weekend and Monday.