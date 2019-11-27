Ridiculous Black Friday deal means iPad Air is almost as cheap as iPad mini

We usually say that models released that year aren't likely to get Black Friday discounts. But it seems you can throw that advice out of the window, as we're already seeing some fantastic deals on brand new iPads (see all the iPad Black Friday deals here).

There are discounts on the brand new 10.2-inch iPad, such as the $279.99 offer at Amazon or the John Lewis' £299.99 offer, but what about the other new iPads?

The iPad Air hadn't been updated in so long that we'd frankly almost forgotten about it, but a new version of the iPad Air (the iPad Air 3) was released this year and it fills a lovely middle ground between the cheaper iPads and spending more to get an iPad Pro. And it's currently going for just $469 at Walmart or £448 at Amazon.

And there's also the iPad mini, remember that? The brand new model was also released this year, and is also already seeing some hot discounts, such as a 64GB model going for $399 at Best Buy or £379 at John Lewis.

But why buy a mini when you could buy the bigger and better iPad Air? The iPad Air is currently only around $70/£70 more expensive than the mini. It has a 10.5-inch screen compared to the mini's 7.9-inch display. Both have an A12 chip, and Touch ID, both are compatible with the 1st generation Apple Pencil. So it really comes down to how much screen size you need, and if you're drawing on the go, the Air is probably for you.

Want to talk numbers? Read on for all the current deals on the iPad Air, and the iPad mini below. Note that the US deals are first, followed by the UK deals.

iPad Air 3 (2019) deals

iPad Air (2019) 64GB | Wi-Fi: $499 $469 at Walmart

Save $30: This is Apple's newest iPad Air, and there's currently $30 off at Walmart. This 10.5-inch 64GB model is compatible with the Apple Pencil (1st gen) and has a powerful A12 bionic chip. There's up to 10 hours of battery life, too.

View Deal

iPad Air (2019) 64GB | Wi-Fi: $499 with Apple TV at Best Buy

Get 1 year of Apple TV: This is more expensive than the offer above, but Best Buy is throwing in a year of Apple TV for free (normal cost is $49.99). So if you were thinking of getting Apple TV, this is the offer for you. Also available on Wi-Fi and cellular models.

View Deal

iPad Air (2019) 64GB | Wi-Fi: £479 £448 at Amazon

Save £30: This 64GB iPad Air 3 model has a decent screen size of 10.5-inches and is compatible with the Apple Pencil (1st gen). And there's currently £30 off at Amazon, and Currys is also offering the same deal.

View Deal

iPad Air (2019) 256GB | Wi-Fi: £629 £588 at Amazon

Save £40: The next storage level up, with 256GB has £40 off at Amazon and Currys. And there's also the option to save on the Wi-Fi and Cellular model if you want to super-spec your iPad. And at these prices, why not?

View Deal

iPad mini (2019) deals

iPad mini (2019) | 256GB | Wi-Fi: $549 $519 at Amazon

Save $30: Snap up a 2019 iPad mini with $30 off right now at Amazon. Apple's smallest tablet (at 7.9-inches) has the maximum of 256GB of storage and includes a Retina Display, Touch ID and an A12 Bionic Chip. This model is Wi-Fi only.

View Deal

iPad mini (2019) | 256GB | Wi-Fi and Cellular: £669 £569 at Very

Save £100: Get a 2019 iPad mini with £100 off right now at Very. The 7.9" tablet includes a Retina Display, Touch ID and an A12 Bionic Chip. It also supports Apple Pencil and works with Wi-Fi or cellular data.



View Deal

iPad mini (2019) | 64GB | Wi-Fi: $399.99 plus 1 year Apple TV at Best Buy

Get 1 year free Apple TV: Apple fans can get a brand new iPad mini plus a year of Apple TV for just $399.99 at Best Buy. This stunning new model is compatible with Apple Pencil (1st gen).



View Deal

Not found what you wanted? See more deals on iPads below.