Finding the best fabric to make face masks at home probably isn't something you would've been thinking about just six months ago. But as more and more countries recommend the use of face masks in places where social distancing isn't possible, such as on public transport or at the supermarket, more and more of us are making our own face masks – note that we are talking about non-medical face masks here.

Why make your own? Well it can be a satisfying task to fill your day, and is also a great way of improving your sewing skills and using up materials you already have at home. If you do decide to sew your own face mask then probably the most important choice you'll make is the type of fabric or material you use. Your fabric choice is important as it affects not just the style and look of your mask, but also how easy it is to sew, how durable it is, and crucially, its effectiveness.

See below for some quick links to buy the best fabric for face masks. Read on for more about what you need to consider when buying material for your face mask, as well as how much fabric you need, and today's best deals on face mask fabric.

How much fabric do I need to make a face mask?

How much fabric you need for your face mask depends on the pattern you're using and your measurements, but one face mask usually requires two lots of 10 x 6-inch pieces of fabric (roughly 25 x 15cm). That means you will need 20 x 12-inches of fabric, or 50 x 30cm of fabric. You'll also want to have a little room to play with in case you go wrong or cut incorrectly. We'd recommend buying at least one yard or one metre of fabric for this reason.

Note that if you are adding a polyester-chiffon layer, then you'll probably want a yard or a metre of that fabric, too.

Some retailers have a minimum order anyway, and it's probably best to buy extra in case you go wrong or decide you want to make more face masks for other people.

The best fabric to make a face mask in the US

Where to buy fabric for face masks in the UK

Things to consider when choosing fabric for a face mask

While it may be tempting to try and use up that fabric you've got hanging around at home, make sure you think carefully about the type of fabric you're using to make your face mask. The CDC recommends using tightly woven cotton fabrics – quilting cotton and cotton sheets are thought to work well. Ideally, your fabric will be 100 per cent cotton. It needs to be thick enough so that when you hold it up to the light, you cannot see through it, or very little light gets through, so any older, scraggy cotton sheets will not do. Also, any fabric that has already been stretched, such as an old T-shirt, is not ideal for making a face mask. Anything with holes in it is also a no-go.

A new study suggests that the most effective face masks are those made of a several layers, of a tightly woven cotton, plus a chiffon or natural silk fabric, for example. A polyester-spandex chiffon seems to work well. The study also reiterates that the fit of the mask is super-important.

It's best to pre-wash your fabric before you start sewing, as this will stop any shrinkage and ensure your face mask will maintain its shape after regular washing.

