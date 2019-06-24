What next for grads? Find out in Computer Arts 294

What's next? It's the question on many a graduate's mind at the moment. With grad shows being disassembled as quickly as they were set up, for many the next couple of months will be a time of reflection of the last three years, and some sober planning for the future.

We're here to help with this issue of Computer Arts! We explore the realities facing creative graduates in the UK right now, and speak to industry insiders about what steps to take – and why to take them.

Discover what the next steps into the industry are

Elsewhere in the mag we visit the studios of 2018's Brand Impact Awards Best in Show super-power Superunion. The team discuss their recent D&AD pencil-winning work on the BBC 2 rebranding in depth, and reveal why they aim to retain the feel, and ethos, of a boutique studio.

We also chat to Emily Forgot about her design/art/illustrations, check out a new digital exhibition that calls out misogyny while pushing the case for climate change, speak to Michael Johnson about his new book on where the best ideas come from, and pick renowned design writer Stephen Heller's brains on the three concepts that have helped graphic design evolve.

There's also loads more inside, including a look at the key objects that have inspired the lives of eight top creatives. Have a look at the gallery below, and then grab your copy today!

