I’ve found 15 deals for content creators in the Amazon Spring sale

This week, it's the Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale in the US (I know, it's never-ending), and I've found 15 pretty great deals for content creators. Whether you're an avid TikToker, a pro YouTuber, or you just like dabbling in content creation for your IG page, then these products should do the trick to help you level up your setup.

It's not just audio-visual equipment you need to think about, either. Consider enhancing the space that you plan to film in regularly. If you're a streamer, neon light strips or hexagon panels are where it's at (just ask our Review's Editor, Erlingur).

It's not quite Black Friday, but I think some of these deals are definitely worth grabbing. My personal fave is the HUION Note 2-In-1 Digital Notebook, which is essentially Bluetooth paper for artists, and it's $35 off.

Take a look at some of our top buying guides for creatives if you're looking for more recommendations on the best tech for content creators.