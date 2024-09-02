Creative pros! Best Buy slashes MacBook Pro (M3 Max) by $1000 for Labor Day
Members get a full discount, non-members get $500 off.
If you're a professional creative, this deal is for you. Right now you can get $500 off the maxed out MacBook Pro M3 Max over at Best Buy, and if you join Best Buy Plus ($49.99 for a year), you can get another $500 off, bringing the saving to $1,000, down from $3,999 to $2,999.
Now, this laptop, at this price, is not going to appeal – or even be suitable – for many people. And I definitely don't want people spending their hard-earned money on kit that they don't need. But if you're a creative pro – especially someone working in 3D – the M3 Max MacBook Pro is pretty much the best option out there. We've put it right at the top of our list of the best laptops for 3D modelling, and gave it a near-perfect score in our MacBook Pro M3 Max review.
Basically, if you're a creative pro who's looking for your new laptop – for the next several years – I highly advise looking into this deal. It's the lowest I've seen the M3 Max go for since its 2023 release, and by quite some margin.
The best MacBook Pro M3 Max deal to date!
MacBook Pro (M3 Max)
Was: $3,999
Now: $2,999 at Best Buy
Save: $1,000 (with one-off subscription to Best Buy Plus)
Overview: The full $1,000 saving depends on you subscribing to Best Buy Plus for a year ($49.99), at which point you can cancel. If you do that, you'll get $500 on top of the existing $500 on this, the most powerful MacBook to date. It's a beast, and when I got my hands on it, it melted through any video editing and photo editing work that I threw at it. This is definitely a laptop for pros, and if you don't do high end 3D work, I'd consider getting something more suited to your needs (and your bank balance!)
Key features: Display: 16-inch (3456 x 2234) 120Hz | Processor: Apple M3 Max (16-core CPU / 40-core GPU) / 16-core Neural engine | RAM: 48GB | SSD: 1TB | Ports: 3 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x HDMI, 4, 3.5mm headphone jack, SDXC card slot.
Release date: 7 November 2023.
Price history: The last best price I saw on the M3 Max was $500. With the Best Buy Plus subscription for $49.99, this becomes the best deal so far on the M3 Max.
Price check: Apple: $3,999 | Amazon: $3,499
Review consensus: When our resident 3D animator expert reviewed the 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 Max, he found that it offered outstanding performance and surprisingly good battery life. Any video editor or professional 3D modeller or animator would enjoy the sheer power of the M3 Max.
