Creative pros! Best Buy slashes MacBook Pro (M3 Max) by $1000 for Labor Day

If you're a professional creative, this deal is for you. Right now you can get $500 off the maxed out MacBook Pro M3 Max over at Best Buy, and if you join Best Buy Plus ($49.99 for a year), you can get another $500 off, bringing the saving to $1,000, down from $3,999 to $2,999.

Now, this laptop, at this price, is not going to appeal – or even be suitable – for many people. And I definitely don't want people spending their hard-earned money on kit that they don't need. But if you're a creative pro – especially someone working in 3D – the M3 Max MacBook Pro is pretty much the best option out there. We've put it right at the top of our list of the best laptops for 3D modelling, and gave it a near-perfect score in our MacBook Pro M3 Max review.

Basically, if you're a creative pro who's looking for your new laptop – for the next several years – I highly advise looking into this deal. It's the lowest I've seen the M3 Max go for since its 2023 release, and by quite some margin.