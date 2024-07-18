Time is ticking on the perfect back-to-school laptop deal

With Amazon Prime Day and Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale ending today, there are just hours to grab what I think is the perfect back-to-school laptop deal: The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 reduced from $699 to $469.99 – a saving of $230.

When we reviewed it, we gave this laptop 4.5 stars, the highest rating we've given any Chromebook. And we described it as the ideal back-to-school laptop. It has a versatile 2-in-1 touchscreen display that can be used in laptop mode or tablet mode, but it also has a super solid build, making it perfect for the rough treatment that can come with regular commuting or use at school.

The best Prime Day back-to-school laptop deal: ends tonight

Want to compare more options? See the price widget below for the best Chromebook deals in your region.