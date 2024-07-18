Time is ticking on the perfect back-to-school laptop deal

With Amazon Prime Day and Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale ending today, there are just hours to grab what I think is the perfect back-to-school laptop deal: The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 reduced from
$699 to $469.99 – a saving of $230.
When we reviewed it, we gave this laptop 4.5 stars, the highest rating we've given any Chromebook. And we described it as the ideal back-to-school laptop. It has a versatile 2-in-1 touchscreen display that can be used in laptop mode or tablet mode, but it also has a super solid build, making it perfect for the rough treatment that can come with regular commuting or use at school.
For more last-minute savings, see our guide to the best Prime Day laptop deals on machines that we've reviewed and tested.
The best Prime Day back-to-school laptop deal: ends tonight
Acer Chromebook Spin 714
Was: $699
Now: $469.99 at Best Buy
Save: $230
This is a great back-to-school deal on a Chromebook with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. While Chromebooks are typically less powerful than many Windows laptops, we were impressed by the performance of this compact device. Given the versatility of the touchscreen and the solid build quality, we think it's perfect as a study laptop for research, browsing, essay writing and note taking at school. Deal ends at 1AM Eastern time.
Key features: Display: 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen | Processor: Intel 13th gen Core i5| RAM: 8GB|SSD: 256GB |Weight: 3.02 pounds | Ports: 3 x USB (2x Thunderbolt), headphone and microphone
Release date: August 2023.
Price history: This deal is the best price we've seen on this Chromebook, and it beat's Amazon's price by almot over $120.
Price Check: Amazon: $588
Review consensus: In our 4.5-star Acer Chromebook Spin 714 review, we described this as the perfect back-to-school laptop. We found it to be powerful for a Chromebook and has a great screen while benefiting from Chromebooks' typically solid, reassuring build.
Want to compare more options? See the price widget below for the best Chromebook deals in your region.
