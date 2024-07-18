Time is ticking on the perfect back-to-school laptop deal

Best Buy has beaten Amazon Prime Day with $230 off our favourite Chromebook.

Prime Day Chromebook deal
(Image credit: Acer / Future)

With Amazon Prime Day and Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale ending today, there are just hours to grab what I think is the perfect back-to-school laptop deal: The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 reduced from $699 to $469.99 – a saving of $230.

When we reviewed it, we gave this laptop 4.5 stars, the highest rating we've given any Chromebook. And we described it as the ideal back-to-school laptop. It has a versatile 2-in-1 touchscreen display that can be used in laptop mode or tablet mode, but it also has a super solid build, making it perfect for the rough treatment that can come with regular commuting or use at school.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Was: $699 Now: $469.99 at Best BuySave:

Acer Chromebook Spin 714
Was: $699
Now: $469.99 at Best Buy
Save: $230

This is a great back-to-school deal on a Chromebook with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. While Chromebooks are typically less powerful than many Windows laptops, we were impressed by the performance of this compact device. Given the versatility of the touchscreen and the solid build quality, we think it's perfect as a study laptop for research, browsing, essay writing and note taking at school. Deal ends at 1AM Eastern time.

Key features: Display: 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen | Processor: Intel 13th gen Core i5| RAM: 8GB|SSD: 256GB |Weight: 3.02 pounds | Ports: 3 x USB (2x Thunderbolt), headphone and microphone

Release date: August 2023.

Price history: This deal is the best price we've seen on this Chromebook, and it beat's Amazon's price by almot over $120.

Price Check: Amazon: $588

Review consensus: In our 4.5-star Acer Chromebook Spin 714 review, we described this as the perfect back-to-school laptop. We found it to be powerful for a Chromebook and has a great screen while benefiting from Chromebooks' typically solid, reassuring build.

TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑½ | Creative Bloq: ½ 

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

