I’ve been searching for laptop deals all Prime Day - here are 11 you don’t want to miss

If you're a creative pro and a PC user, the crowded laptop market is confusing at the best of times, let alone during frantic trading events like Prime Day. Trust me, this is my job and I struggle to keep up.

So, because I like you and want to help you, I've spent much of today sifting through the many offers and deals being thrust into our faces, and I've come up with the following list of Creative Bloq Approved Prime Day Deals On Laptops For Creatives(tm). We've reviewed (versions of) and loved all of the below laptops, some I've tested myself and some have been taken through the gauntlet by one of our experts, many of whom are creative professionals themselves.

You'll find laptops from HP, ASUS, Samsung, LG, Microsoft and Acer here, but if you prefer working on a Mac, we've got a dedicated live hub following all the best Apple deals for your leisure and enjoyment. What follows here, is all Windows, all the time:

Best Prime Day laptop deals in the US

ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED: $1,499.99 $1,044 at Amazon

Save $355.99: If that isn't quite oomphy enough, this pro-spec Vivobook comes with NVIDIA 30-series graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, a big 2.8K OLED screen and 3 months of Adobe Creative Cloud as a cherry on top. We've reviewed the Vivobook Pro 16X.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 16-inch: $1,749.99 $1,299.99 at Amazon

Save $450: This Samsung laptop is powerful and well-made and features one of the best displays around - a 3K, 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen. It also packs in the new Intel Core 7 Ultra processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. Need a big touchscreen MacBook Air alt? This is it. Price Check: $1,299.99 at Best Buy | $1,699.51 at Walmart

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Prime Day deal:

$1,149.99 $969.99 at Amazon

Save $180: This version of the Predator Helios Neo sports the Intel Core i7-13650HX processor along with the capable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card so gaming and 3D rendering is equally well taken care of. Check our full Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 review for more.

LG gram Superslim 15.6 Prime Day deal:

$1,999.99 $1,599.99 at Amazon

Save $400: This LG is extremely thin and lightweight, but don't mistake that for weakness, because it's a creative powerhouse, with 32GB RAM and 2TB of storage, powered by the new Intel Core Ultra 7 processor. The only sacrifice you make is making do with Intel Arc Graphics and an FHD display (it's an OLED though, yum). Read our full LG gram Superslim review for more.

Best Prime Day laptop deals in the UK

MSI Raider GE78 HX Prime Day deal: £2,499 £1,989 at Amazon UK

Save £510: The MSI Raider GE78 HX is one of the most powerful laptops out there, so this opportunity to score it for under £2K should not go unnoticed. Top internals make it a creative powerhouse too (although with that fan, you may want to soundproof your home office...). Read our full MSI Raider GE78 HX review.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 16-inch: £1,699 £1,499 at John Lewis

Save £200: A stunning 3K, 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen coupled with the excellent AI-ready Intel Core 7 Ultra processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. This UK deal is the best overall unless you want to drop down to a 14-inch display or the 2-in-1 360 model (below). Price Check: £1,899.99 at Amazon

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Prime Day deal:

£1,499.99 £1,199.99 at Amazon UK

Save £300: This is a slightly different spec to the US deal on the Predator above. This has the more powerful Intel Core i7-14650HX model. Both sport the same NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, though, and both are very powerful (and very loud, as our review details).

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402): £899.99 £1,399.99 at Amazon

Save £500: This Zenbook is compact but mighty, with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, a powerful Intel i9-13900H CPU and that gorgeous, bright OLED touchscreen. The only sacrifice here is integrated graphics, but unless you're a serious gamer or need to do heavy-duty rendering, you'll do very well with this one.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2: £2,269 £1,621.20 at Amazon

Save £647.80: The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops on the market right now, and the version with 16GB RAM and discrete NVIDIA graphics is now a whopping 29% off in the UK, so run, don't walk. Need to know more about it? We've got the full Surface Laptop Studio 2 review for you.