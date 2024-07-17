I’ve been searching for laptop deals all Prime Day - here are 11 you don’t want to miss
My ultimate collection includes ASUS, Microsoft, HP, Acer and more.
If you're a creative pro and a PC user, the crowded laptop market is confusing at the best of times, let alone during frantic trading events like Prime Day. Trust me, this is my job and I struggle to keep up.
So, because I like you and want to help you, I've spent much of today sifting through the many offers and deals being thrust into our faces, and I've come up with the following list of Creative Bloq Approved Prime Day Deals On Laptops For Creatives(tm). We've reviewed (versions of) and loved all of the below laptops, some I've tested myself and some have been taken through the gauntlet by one of our experts, many of whom are creative professionals themselves.
You'll find laptops from HP, ASUS, Samsung, LG, Microsoft and Acer here, but if you prefer working on a Mac, we've got a dedicated live hub following all the best Apple deals for your leisure and enjoyment. What follows here, is all Windows, all the time:
Best Prime Day laptop deals in the US
ASUS Zenbook S 13 (16GB RAM): $1,199 $999 at Amazon
Save $200: This ultralightweight ASUS Zenbook is small but mighty, outperforming most MacBook Air models while undercutting them on price (and weight, at only 2.2lb...), making it my MacBook alternative deal of this Prime Day. See our full Zenbook S 13 review for more.
Price Check: $1,399.99 at Best Buy (32GB RAM) | $1,519.99 at Walmart (32GB RAM)
ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED: $1,499.99 $1,044 at Amazon
Save $355.99: If that isn't quite oomphy enough, this pro-spec Vivobook comes with NVIDIA 30-series graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, a big 2.8K OLED screen and 3 months of Adobe Creative Cloud as a cherry on top. We've reviewed the Vivobook Pro 16X.
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 16-inch: $1,749.99 $1,299.99 at Amazon
Save $450: This Samsung laptop is powerful and well-made and features one of the best displays around - a 3K, 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen. It also packs in the new Intel Core 7 Ultra processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. Need a big touchscreen MacBook Air alt? This is it.
Price Check: $1,299.99 at Best Buy | $1,699.51 at Walmart
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Prime Day deal:
$1,149.99 $969.99 at Amazon
Save $180: This version of the Predator Helios Neo sports the Intel Core i7-13650HX processor along with the capable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card so gaming and 3D rendering is equally well taken care of. Check our full Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 review for more.
LG gram Superslim 15.6 Prime Day deal:
$1,999.99 $1,599.99 at Amazon
Save $400: This LG is extremely thin and lightweight, but don't mistake that for weakness, because it's a creative powerhouse, with 32GB RAM and 2TB of storage, powered by the new Intel Core Ultra 7 processor. The only sacrifice you make is making do with Intel Arc Graphics and an FHD display (it's an OLED though, yum). Read our full LG gram Superslim review for more.
Best Prime Day laptop deals in the UK
MSI Raider GE78 HX Prime Day deal: £2,499 £1,989 at Amazon UK
Save £510: The MSI Raider GE78 HX is one of the most powerful laptops out there, so this opportunity to score it for under £2K should not go unnoticed. Top internals make it a creative powerhouse too (although with that fan, you may want to soundproof your home office...). Read our full MSI Raider GE78 HX review.
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 16-inch: £1,699 £1,499 at John Lewis
Save £200: A stunning 3K, 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen coupled with the excellent AI-ready Intel Core 7 Ultra processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. This UK deal is the best overall unless you want to drop down to a 14-inch display or the 2-in-1 360 model (below).
Price Check: £1,899.99 at Amazon
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Prime Day deal:
£1,499.99 £1,199.99 at Amazon UK
Save £300: This is a slightly different spec to the US deal on the Predator above. This has the more powerful Intel Core i7-14650HX model. Both sport the same NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, though, and both are very powerful (and very loud, as our review details).
ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402): £899.99 £1,399.99 at Amazon
Save £500: This Zenbook is compact but mighty, with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, a powerful Intel i9-13900H CPU and that gorgeous, bright OLED touchscreen. The only sacrifice here is integrated graphics, but unless you're a serious gamer or need to do heavy-duty rendering, you'll do very well with this one.
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2: £2,269 £1,621.20 at Amazon
Save £647.80: The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops on the market right now, and the version with 16GB RAM and discrete NVIDIA graphics is now a whopping 29% off in the UK, so run, don't walk. Need to know more about it? We've got the full Surface Laptop Studio 2 review for you.
HP Envy x360 Prime Day deal: £999.99 £599.99 at Amazon
Save £400: If you're not made of money (I know I'm not), you'll be looking for something comfortably inside the three-figure range. For which you'll be hard-pressed to find anything better for all-around work, creativity and entertainment than the HP Envy x360. It's got a gorgeous touchscreen, great battery life and it flips. Read our full HP Envy x360 review.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Erlingur is the Tech Reviews Editor on Creative Bloq. Having worked on magazines devoted to Photoshop, films, history, and science for over 15 years, as well as working on Digital Camera World and Top Ten Reviews in more recent times, Erlingur has developed a passion for finding tech that helps people do their job, whatever it may be. He loves putting things to the test and seeing if they're all hyped up to be, to make sure people are getting what they're promised. Still can't get his wifi-only printer to connect to his computer.
Related articles
- Time's running out to claim the cheapest iPhone 14 Plus deal I've ever seen
- My favourite budget office chair is now under $180 for Prime Day
- The most beautiful coffee machine ever made is over $130 off for Prime Day
- Hurry! Prime Day ends tonight – these are the 27 Apple deals worth getting, including $500 off MacBook Pro