653 free typography resources

We all love free stuff, and the internet is full of it. But the time taken to sift through all the low-quality free tutorials, fonts and other resources can often be a false economy.
To help you out, we consistently trawl the web and find the diamonds in the rough. Then we collect them together in articles that let you find what you're looking for quickly and easily.
In this mega-post, we bring together all the best freebies for typography - all 653 of them! And we'll be constantly updating the post, so keep it bookmarked and next time you need a freebie, you'll know where to come...
Learn typography
- 90 top-quality typography tutorials
- Type videos: 5 great typography lessons to boost your skills
- Typekit: free course in typography
- Typography rules and terms
- Video: brief history of type
- 18 top typography resources
- The pro's guide to hand-drawn typography
- 10 pro tips for perfect typography
- The secrets of great web typography
Free fonts
- The 100 best free fonts
- 36 great free handwriting fonts
- 33 free retro fonts
- 20 free typewriter fonts
- 16 free grunge fonts
- The top 15 free symbol fonts
- The 30 greatest free web fonts
- The 14 best free cursive fonts
- The 35 best free tattoo fonts
- 36 free font resources
- The 35 best free graffiti fonts
- 25 top free stencil fonts
- 10 standout free fonts for headlines and titles
- The top 5 free brush fonts
Typographic inspiration
- The 5 best typography podcasts
- 10 free typography apps for designers
- 8 free wallpapers for typography lovers
- 25 inspiring typography portfolios on Behance
- 34 must-see examples of kinetic typography
- 35 typography Twitter accounts you must follow
Have you spotted a free design resource? Share it with the community in the comments!