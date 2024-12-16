The best animation software: reviewed and tested by professional 3D artists

Advice
By
Contributions from
published

Find the best animation software for all budgets and expertise, tested by professionals who use these apps daily.

Best animation software; app logos
(Image credit: Maxon / Autodesk / Epic Games)
Jump To:

The best animation software enables artists to animate characters, text, and graphics, as well as simulate fire, water and offer visual effects. General 3D software might provide tools for animation and simulation, but if you want the best results, then oftentimes you're better off going for a dedicated animation software.

While the majority of entries here are 3D software, I have included the excellent Procreate Dreams as my 2D animation app pick, particularly if you use Apple iPad, but if you need dedicated software like this, then read our guide to the best 2D animation software. My list of the best animation software core 3D apps and platforms, such as 3ds Max, Unreal Engine, and Cinema 4D.

Best animation software; Autodesk Maya logoBest for overall

1. Autodesk Maya

Autodesk Maya is widely used in film, TV and video games for animation and can create realistic characters and visual effects. It's ideally suited to creating complex character animation, rigging and simulations. Maya is more complex but also more powerful than 3ds Max at No.3, so is best suited to professional animators and artists. Maya now includes AI tools to make it easier to use.

Read more

Best animation software; the Blender logoBest free

2. Blender

Blender is quickly becoming one of the most popular animation packages for both hobbyists and professionals. This is a powerful and versatile open-source software that's free to use, and offers in-depth animation tools. It's supported by regular plugin releases via the new Blender Extensions store, and used in film and game development.

Read more

Best animation software; a 3ds max logoBest for arch-viz

3. Autodesk 3ds Max

Autodesk 3ds Max is good 3D animation package that also offers modelling and rendering tools. It's used in all 3D industries, particularly for animation in film. video games and arch-viz. It's supported by the best 3ds Max plugins for extra tools and features. 3ds Max is similar to Maya at No.1 but has less sophisticated animation tools and is more focused on creating environments for arch-viz and games.

Read more

Best animation software; the Unreal Engine logoBest real-time

4. Unreal Engine

Unreal Engine is the most widely used real-time 3D creation platform and is widely used in video games, films, VFX, virtual production and more. The latest 'next-gen' version, Unreal Engine 5, has some unique animation tools, including Sequencer and MetaHuman for dynamic character animation and cinematics. Read our Unreal Engine explainer for more.

Read more

Best animation software; a Cinema 4D logoBest for beginners

5. Cinema 4D

Cinema 4D is a broad 3D software that is best used for motion graphics, VFX and arch-viz; it's widely used in broadcast, advertising and design industries. Its animation include keyframe animation, dynamics and character rigging and its easier to use than some animation software on my list, such as Autodesk Maya and even Blender, which is why it's good for beginners.

Read more

Best animation software; the iClone logoBest value

6. iClone

iClone is a real-time 3D animation software dedicated to characters and motion capture, and is used in cinematics and video games. iClone offers a unique 'puppet' system for direct control and has integration with Reallusion's Character Creator for pre-rigged models. It also has a simple integration with Unreal Engine at No. 4, and is one of the cheaper professional apps on my list.

Read more

Best animation software; the Houdini logoBest for VFX

7. Houdini

Houdini is one of the most powerful animation packages on my list and has an advanced procedural workflow for creating complex, realistic animated VFX. Its best used for creating incredible fluids, smoke and destruction simulations. Houdini offers excellent rigging and keyframe animation tools, but it has a steep learning curve and needs a powerful laptop for the best performance.

Read more

Best animation software; the Unity logoBest for 3D & 2D

8. Unity

Unity animation software is another legacy real-time 3D platform mostly used in video game development, similarly to Unreal Engine at No.4. But Unity animation is excellent, offering both professional tools for 3D and 2D animators working in video games, including tools for traditional rigging and physics-based animation as well as integration with Maya and 3ds Max, also on my list.

Read more

Best animation software; the Adobe After Effects logoBest for graphic design

9. Adobe After Effects

Adobe After Effects is designed for creating motion graphics animation, as well as VFX. It can be used to create dynamic graphics and character animation and integrates with Adobe's other apps, including Premiere Pro and 3D Substance Modeler. After Effects features advanced animation tools, including puppet tools and motion tracking and is ideal for making animated fonts and type.

Read more

Why you can trust Creative Bloq Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Procreate Dreams
at procreate.com

This iPad-exclusive app is the perfect introduction to 2D animation techniques, but has updated the process with tools like Perform, that enables direct control of a character in a scene. Read our Procreate Dreams review for more details.

View Deal
Modo
at foundry.com

Modo has a unique procedural animation system that mixes traditional rigging and deformation, it will also use AI to 'fill in' the in-between frames to speed up the process. Modo also features modelling, rendering and effects workflows.

View Deal
Adobe Mixamo
at mixamo.com

Mixamo is part of the Adobe family of apps and enables the creation of animation characters for video games and films. Character models can be uploaded and Mixamo will be automatically rigged, and pre-made motion capture models can also be attached. Quick and simple.

View Deal
Paul Hatton
Paul Hatton
Writer

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine. 

With contributions from

Related articles