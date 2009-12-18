With Photoshop firmly established as the graphics software of choice for the creative industry, it's no surprise that there are more and more sites cropping up devoted to providing helpful tutorials for Adobe's image behemoth.
Finding your way through this maze of walkthroughs can be something of a nightmare, though. With this in mind, we trawled the deep, dark recesses of the net to identify the 30 best Photoshop tutorials of 2009. Whether you're after advanced advice on font trickery or you hanker for detailed guides on photo manipulation, you're sure to find something here to help you while away those long winter nights and boost your Photoshop know-how in the process.
1. Create a trendy galactic poster design in Photoshop
2. Colourful glowing text effect in Photoshop
3. Create a leather-textured realistic briefcase icon
4. How to create a retro boxing poster in Photoshop
5. Design a realistic 3D baseball cap in Photoshop
6. Easy starlight in Photoshop
7. How to make a dark, post-apocalyptic city illustration
8. Create an abstract style, vibrant jumping man scene in Photoshop
9. Design a vibrant Blackberry-inspired ad in Photoshop
10. Digital painting tutorial by Vitaly Alexius
11. Manipulate smoke to create hyperreal images
12. Killer 3D poster design with 3DS Max and Photoshop
13. Create a realistic outer space scene in Photoshop
14. Create a realistic space scene from scratch with Photoshop
15. Create 3D text with some extreme lighting
16. Design an epic fantasy scene with Photoshop
18. How to create a photo manipulation of a flooded city scene
19. How to create an impressive-looking text effect
20. Use lighting effects to make photos sparkle
21. How to create a side view concept car
23. Dazzling dance photo manipulation
24. Designing a typographic concept poster
25. How to create a planet icon set in Photoshop
26. How to design a vintage horror movie poster in Photoshop
27. Creating a space-helmeted future retro illustration
28. Make yourself an amazing typographic portrait
29. Create a furious pink panther poster
30. Design a retro futurism space scene
