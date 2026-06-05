If you have a discerning taste for fantasy games with cute and whimsical creatures, there's a good chance you will be familiar with Satoshi Matsuura's work. (Read our best retro game consoles guide for more classic gaming.)

Starting at SquareSoft (now Square Enix), where he worked on 1999's Legend of Mana, his career as a character and creature designer has him credited in games like the cult Japan-exclusive Mother 3, and the Bravely Default series for their monster design. Fantastical critters are then something many would associate with Matsuura, something I had also previously highlighted in upcoming dungeon brawler Awaysis. Indeed, he even had a book published dedicated to this craft called Fantasy Characters & Creatures: An Artist's Sourcebook.

Despite those achievements, when speaking with Matsuura about his work, he cuts a rather shy and modest figure as he discusses his distinct style. "When it comes to my art that I draw privately for my own enjoyment, I'm drawing in my own style," he tells me over a video call from Japan. "But at the end of the day, for work, when my boss says, 'I need you to draw a bit more realistic, a bit cuter, a bit shorter, taller,' then that's the order of the day."

(Image credit: Neos Corporation)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Neos Corporation) (Image credit: Neos Corporation) (Image credit: Neos Corporation)

While inspired by other legendary Japanese artists, including the late great Akira Toriyama (Dragon Ball, Dragon Quest, Chrono Trigger) and Akihiko Yoshida (Vagrant Story, Final Fantasy Tactics), the early 3D era that Matsuura started out his career in may have also had an influence on his simple yet bold style: "I was very conscious of designing stuff that could be rendered into a low-polygon count. And if I didn't, people would tell me that we can't do anything with that design because it's too complex."

Our meeting is to discuss Culdcept Begins, an upcoming game that might seem outside Matsuura's wheelhouse. Chances are you may not have heard of the series, which started in 1997 on the Sega Saturn, since only a few entries have actually been localised (its one official PAL release, Culdcept Revolt, was also the last entry before the series went dormant for the past decade.

For the uninitiated, Culdcept is a turn-based strategy game that plays out like a virtual board game where you move around to acquire property and summon monsters with cards to defend or take over your opponent's property - it's basically Monopoly meets Magic: The Gathering.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Neos Corporation) (Image credit: Neos Corporation) (Image credit: Neos Corporation)

The cards, featuring a variety of fantasy creatures as well as spells, were then what Matsuura was tasked with designing. Intriguingly, in his work beyond games, he had also been tapped for the art design of the physical board game Hidden Leaders, including the visually striking hero cards.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hidden Leaders, however, wasn't the reason Matsuura was approached to work on Culdcept Begins. In fact, he tells me that when he was contacted by the game's creative director and producer, Akira Nagashima, from Neos Corporation, he wasn't immediately given details of the project, as the company had to secure rights from the series creator, OmiyaSoft.

"Once I heard it was Culdcept, I was kind of taken aback, because it's really well known [in Japan]," he says. "I was concerned initially, as the previous Culdcept games have a much different artistic style from mine, and since I'm going to be drawing the characters, it's going to change a lot. But Nagashima-san basically gave me free rein."