The designer Christmas gift guide - all wrapped up

We don't want to alarm you but, with just three shopping days left until the big day, if you haven't got all of your Christmas gifts in yet, it's probably time to pull your finger out.
We've rounded up all of our recent Christmas gift guide blog posts to help you out...
- The designer Christmas gift guide, part one - iPad and tablet accessories
- The designer Christmas gift guide, part two - poster, postcards and books
- The designer Christmas gift guide, part three - amazing Mac apps
- The designer Christmas gift guide, part four - furnishings and furniture
- The designer Christmas gift guide, part five - design books
- The designer Christmas gift guide, part six - stocking filers and more
Good luck, happy shopping and have a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.
Main image courtesy of Shutterstock