Spring cleaning your studio? You need a label maker (with up to 48% off)

I love a label maker. They're super-handy for a variety of tasks, from labelling files and keeping things organised in the office, to labelling spices and kitchen cupboard organisers at home. They're also really handy for artists selling their wares too, as you can print out QR codes that add like mini business cards as well as label up how much your work costs.

I've tried several label makers out there and particularly got on with label makers from Niimbot. I've included a range of different makers below, all of which are included in the Amazon Spring Sale, so are on offer right now. And many of them come with tape included, too (make sure you check how much extra tape costs as it can get pricey!).