Spring cleaning your studio? You need a label maker (with up to 48% off)
Get organised with one of these discounted label printers.
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I love a label maker. They're super-handy for a variety of tasks, from labelling files and keeping things organised in the office, to labelling spices and kitchen cupboard organisers at home. They're also really handy for artists selling their wares too, as you can print out QR codes that add like mini business cards as well as label up how much your work costs.
I've tried several label makers out there and particularly got on with label makers from Niimbot. I've included a range of different makers below, all of which are included in the Amazon Spring Sale, so are on offer right now. And many of them come with tape included, too (make sure you check how much extra tape costs as it can get pricey!).
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
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